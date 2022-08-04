News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Residents urged to have their say on wellbeing and leisure hub

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 PM August 4, 2022
Sports pavilion Stowmarket hub

The development will include a new sports pavilion. - Credit: Saunders Boston Architects/Mid Suffolk Council

The people of Stowmarket are being urged to have their say on plans for a leisure, health and wellbeing hub in the town.

The project, which centres around land at Stowmarket High School and Chilton Fields, includes a multi-agency wellbeing hub, a 4G sports pitch and a multi-use 2G pitch, a mini athletics track, new multi-sports pavilion, a multi-use games area, four new indoor sports courts and new cricket square and nets.

Plans for the hub will be on display during a public exhibition at the John Peel centre between September 22-24.

An overview of the proposed provision of sport, leisure and wellbeing facilities at the new hub in Stowmarket

An overview of the proposed provision of sport, leisure and wellbeing facilities at the new hub in Stowmarket. - Credit: Saunders Boston Architects / Mid Suffolk Council

Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for economic growth, councillor Harry Richardson, said: “We believe our plans to develop a range of health, sport, leisure, and wellbeing facilities across one site will provide an enormous benefit the community in Stowmarket, however, it is crucial that we hear directly from those people who may want to access the new facilities.

"This will ensure we can create a masterplan that meets the needs of those who will use it now and in the future.”

Access the Stowmarket leisure, health, sport and wellbeing proposals and online feedback online here.

