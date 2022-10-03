'Celebration of the community spirit' as town award winners revealed

The winners of the Stowmarket Town Awards 2022 were revealed in a night of celebration over the weekend.

The annual award ceremony took place in the John Peel Centre on Friday (September 30).

In total 12 awards were handed out to people, businesses and charities for their contributions to the local community.

This included a Team GB triathlete and an eco-friendly food and lifestyle shop.

Alex Harrison won the Sportsperson of the Year for his efforts representing Team GB as a triathlete all over the world.

Alex has competed in Canada, Spain, Switzerland and Russia – in June this year he competed in the World Championships in Montreal, coming seventh in his category and finishing second as part of Team GB’s mixed relay team.

In August he took part in the European Athletics Championship in Munich where he finished seventh in the 20-24 age group sprint and 10th overall.

Bonitas Wholefoods, an eco-friendly food and lifestyle shop established in 2021 by Tree and Ollie Walters, picked up the Local Business of the Year.

Despite only opening its doors last year the shop has gained support from near and far.

The most coveted award of the night – the Pride of Stowmarket – was awarded to veteran volunteer Keith Shelton.

Keith has dedicated thousands of hours of voluntary work at The Mix, coaching secondary school children, acting as a mentor as part of the Greenlights programme and volunteering for the annual Crucial Crew event.

Keith is also a Committee Member of Stowmarket U3A, a group for those who are retired or semi-retired and want to learn new things.

Keith leads a walk and talk group, a history group and organises the programme of U3A guest speakers, amongst other things.

Mayor Barry Salmon described the night as “an amazing celebration of the community spirit in Stowmarket.”

A full list of winners can be found here:

Young Person of the Year Award - Poppy Bingham. Sponsored by Modece Architects.

Teacher (or Youth Leader/Coach) of the Year Award - Brett Rookyard. Sponsored by Gateway 14.

Caring for People Award - Amanda Carr. Sponsored by Churches Together.

Community Hero of the Year Award - Dave Thomas. Sponsored by Cedars Park CIC.

Sportsperson/team of the Year Award - Alex Harrison. Sponsored by G. Tydeman Jewellers.

Environment & Heritage Champion of the Year Award - Colin Lay. Sponsored by Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service.

Local Business of the Year Award - Bonitas Wholefoods. Sponsored by Jaynic.

Service with a Smile Award - Dan Trent. Sponsored by Tesco.

Volunteer of the Year Award - Fiona Palmer. Sponsored by Stowcare.

Pride of Stowmarket Award - Keith Shelton. Sponsored by Lions Club of Stowmarket and District.

The Stowmarket Award - WeCan@TheJunction. Sponsored by Timberwolf.

Special Achievement Award - Michelle Frost. Sponsored by Red Gables.