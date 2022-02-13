News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Essential maintenance works' to parking machines in Sudbury and Hadleigh

Toby Lown

Published: 8:30 AM February 13, 2022
parking machine

The new parking machines will allow for card payments. - Credit: Archant

Maintenance works on parking machines will be taking place from the start of next week in Sudbury and Hadleigh.

The upgrade works start on Monday for around two weeks and will include the installation of "more reliable machines".

A Babergh District Council spokesperson said: “Over the next couple of weeks, we’re carrying out essential maintenance works in our Sudbury and Hadleigh car parks to replace old ticket machines, which have now reached the end of their working life and need to be replaced.

Parking machine

The old machines have "reached the end of their working life." - Credit: Archant


“We would like to reassure all visitors to Sudbury and Hadleigh that no charge to park for up to three hours remains in our car parks, but making sure our facilities are modern, welcoming, and easy to use for residents and visitors alike plays a vital part in making sure Babergh continues to be a place people are proud to live and work. And, having working, reliable, ticket machines is no exception to this.

“These essential upgrades will see car park visitors able to make card payments – with MiPermit and cash options still remaining, as well as a significant reduction in machine breakdowns and knock-on delays from sourcing replacement obsolete parts.

“Further information about specific days when works will take place can be found displayed in each car park.”

Pay and display sign

The works are planned to last a couple of weeks, with specific information on each car park found on site. - Credit: Archant


