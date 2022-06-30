Ambitious plans to regenerate 'dilapidated' part of Suffolk town revealed

Plans to regenerate a key area in the heart of a Suffolk town with possibly a cinema, hotel, retail outlets and homes are set to take a major step forward.

A masterplan has now been drawn up for the dilapidated area around Hamilton Road in Sudbury - and council chiefs say it could provide a big economic boost.

Babergh District Council's cabinet will be asked to approve the masterplan next month.

The Hamilton Road Quarter, between the railway station and the high street, has been earmarked for development for years, with the site being viewed as having potential for a mixed-use development to help connectivity across the town.

In 2018, Babergh cabinet members agreed to look into the idea of a leisure-led development of the area, featuring a cinema, hotel, retail and residential uses.

Since the initial proposal and during the pandemic further work has been carried out to assess the potential of the site and produce a draft masterplan.

Babergh District Council leader John Ward. - Credit: Archant

Babergh District Council leader and cabinet member for economic growth, councillor, John Ward said: “The regeneration of the Hamilton Road Quarter will transform a dilapidated part of the town and provide a significant economic boost for Sudbury.

"There are many benefits to bringing forward a mixed-use development which include attracting investment into the town, creating job opportunities and better walking and cycling connections through Sudbury.

“The Hamilton Road Quarter regeneration will also bring new and sustainable homes into the heart of Sudbury and support our ambition to create thriving, attractive and sustainable communities in our vibrant market town.”

Should the masterplan be agreed in principle, the next stage of the project could begin. This includes up to £500,000 to be spent on the next steps of the scheme, which will include detailed design work, development of a full business case and viability studies.

Once that work is complete it will be presented to councillors later in the year.

The council will also be submitting a bid to the second round of the government's levelling-up fund to help with the creation of on-street-based bus interchanges.

The outcome of the levelling-up fund bid is likely to be announced in the autumn.



