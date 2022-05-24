Public showcase of 'What's next for Sudbury' next month

The event will showcase the future vision for the town. - Credit: Archant

A public exhibition showcasing plans and proposals that could shape the future of Sudbury is heading to the town in June.

The 'What's next for Sudbury' event is open to all residents, businesses and visitors and is an opportunity for people to find out more about the Sudbury Vision programme from key town partners as well as new plans and projects.

The exhibition is taking place in the mayor's parlour at the town hall, on Thursday, June 16 (6-8pm), Friday June 17 (9am-3pm) and Saturday June 18 (9am-3pm).

Visitors to the event will be able to see updates and further information on a range of projects and initiatives including Gainsborough's House, St Peter's church redevelopment, and the solar car port at the Kingfisher leisure centre.

The Sudbury Culture Group, which promotes the town's attractions and heritage will also be present.

There will also be an opportunity to find out more about the virtual high street and innovation lab, which provides resources for start-up and small businesses.

Other projects being displayed include plans for the future of Market Hill, the development of the Hamilton Road quarter, the new café at Belle Vue Park, and new initiatives from the Bridge Project.

Babergh District Council leader, councillor John Ward, said: “Over the last two years, partners across Sudbury have been committed to driving forward projects and plans to benefit the town.

"Over the covid-19 lockdowns, we have provided a range of support for our communities and businesses and now is the right time to look forward and explore opportunities for Sudbury to attract more people to live, work and visit.”

The exhibition also allows people to talk about and leave feedback on issues that matter to them in the town.

Newly-elected mayor of Sudbury, councillor Ellen Murphy said: “The What’s Next for Sudbury event is open to all, and I would encourage anyone who lives and works here to come along, find out the latest news and plans for the town and have their say.

"We are very proud of our high street, market and the many cultural assets we have here and this event provides us with an opportunity to really listen to the feedback from local people and visitors.”