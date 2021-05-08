Council considers public toilets upgrade after loos criticism

Published: 11:00 AM May 8, 2021

A council has said it looking at possible upgrades to public toilets in Sudbury - after the standard of the town's public conveniences were criticised.

Resident Marie Hearn even went as far to say the town's loos were an "absolute disgrace" and claimed they were "dirty" and "smelly".

In response, Babergh District Council - which works with Sudbury Town Council's community wardens to maintain the conveniences - said the toilets cleaned and monitored on a daily basis.

The toilets at Gaol Lane, in Sudbury town centre - Credit: Marie Hearn

As part of Covid-secure measures, the loos also get an extra spruce up in the middle of the day.

But the spokesman added: "We do recognise that our toilets are of a certain age, and are looking at possible upgrades collaboratively as part of our Sudbury Vision work and the wider regeneration of the town centre."

Ms Hearn, 70, who says she has "battled" for better conveniences at Belle Vue Park, the bus station and in Goal Lane for five years, believes better public toilets would make the West Suffolk town more attractive to tourists.

Marie Hearn criticised the Gaol Lane toilets in Sudbury town centre - Credit: Marie Hearn

"I think the toilets should reflect our beautiful town," she added.

Babergh district councillors Susan Ayres and Trevor Cresswell both said they agreed that the toilets needed upgrading.

The district council spokesman added: "We work closely with Sudbury Town Council’s community wardens to clean and maintain our public toilets in the town.

"All our facilities are cleaned, maintained and monitored on a daily basis – and as part of our Covid-19 response, they also get an extra clean in the middle of the day.

Could Sudbury's public toilets be in line for an upgrade? - Credit: Marie Hearn

"Sadly, our toilets are often a target for vandalism, including most recently at Belle Vue Park.

"However, where we are alerted to issues, we will quickly carry out necessary inspections and take any required measures to make them safe for public use again."