Sudbury turns eyesore flytipping into Christmas creations

St Peter's Church courtyard in Sudbury has been decorated for Christmas by repurposed tyres which were dumped in a Suffolk village. - Credit: Bradley Smith

More than 120 tyres dumped in a flytipping incident in a Suffolk village have been transformed into a Christmas display in Sudbury.

Babergh District Council contacted Sudbury Town Council after finding the tyres dumped at Monks Eleigh, around three weeks ago.

Sudbury community wardens have turned dumped tyres into Christmas decorations. - Credit: Bradley Smith

Bradley Smith, and the community wardens at the council, decided to turn the negative action into a positive creative project and recruit community groups to help with their unusual decoration idea.

Local schools, nurseries, charities and businesses have flexed their crafty muscles to create 10 snowmen and festive characters so far in the courtyard of St Peter's Church.

Sudbury community wardens have turned dumped tyres into Christmas decorations with the help of the community. - Credit: Bradley Smith

Mr Smith is estimating this to grow to 18 by the end of next week.

The community warden at Sudbury Town Council said: "Flytipping is totally unacceptable but for me it's great we have a positive outcome.

"I run the Christmas lights at Sudbury Town Council and we have not been able to decorate the church up because they are having work going on, but we could use the churchyard."

Sudbury community wardens have turned dumped tyres into Christmas decorations - Credit: Bradley Smith

Mr Smith hopes anyone who may have seen the incident at Monks Eleigh may also come forward after seeing the display.

St Peter's Church courtyard in Sudbury has been decorated for Christmas by repurposed tyres which were dumped in a Suffolk village. - Credit: Bradley Smith

What to do if you see flytipping?

There is guidance on what you should and should not do if you discover fly-tipped waste.

In law those who drop litter - including from a vehicle - can be issued an 'on the spot' Fixed Penalty Notices of £80. You could also be prosecuted in court and fined up to £2,500.

Dumping waste, or flytipping, on any land that has no environmental permit or by letting others do so on your behalf, is a criminal offence that can carry large fines or prison sentences.

Members of the public that come across flytipping should make a note of the date and time they saw the tipping, its location and take photographic evidence if it is safe to do so to report to their local council.

If you see flytipping happening make a note of how many people are involved and a description of what they look like, any vehicles involved, and what has been dumped.

If an incident is in progress, members of the public are asked to call 999 to report it.

Members of the public should not touch the waste or disturb the site as there may be evidence that could lead to prosecution.

Councils have online forms to report flytipping which can be found on their websites.