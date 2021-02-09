Published: 9:29 AM February 9, 2021 Updated: 11:43 AM February 9, 2021

Refuse collectors were out in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich on Tuesday morning. - Credit: Ipswich council

Bin collections across much of Suffolk have been cancelled for a second day because of the heavy snow that has affected most of the county.

East Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and Babergh councils all suspended their collections on Monday because their vehicles were not able to get around rural roads and residential streets.

Both East Suffolk and Babergh/Mid Suffolk councils are not sending their teams out today but are due to check on conditions during the day and hope to announce when bins will be collected later.

Ipswich council is able to collect some of its scheduled bins - but people living on untreated smaller roads may miss out on Tuesday's collection.

There are daily meetings between all local authorities through the Suffolk Resilience Forum - and the councils are hoping to know then when the routes they need to use would be cleared.

A spokesman from East Suffolk Council said: "About 90% of our routes are on roads that are not part of the primary gritting network and we have to consider safety."

He said that if collections were able to restart tomorrow, they would just have all delayed by about 48 hours and hopefully work through next weekend - but that does depend on an improvement in conditions and more roads being cleared.

Ipswich Borough Council is hoping to collect most bins scheduled on Tuesday - its domestic waste collection service does not operate on Mondays - but has warned that some streets might be missed because its services could be delayed or find some streets impassable.

Ipswich council urged householders to put their bins out early. - Credit: Paul Geater

It has urged householders to put out their bins as early as possible because their collections may have to make changes to normal routes.

The council hopes to publish a list of roads that were unable to be collected later in the day with an indication of when those bins may be emptied.

The snow storm affected the east of the county worst - and there were no indications of any problems face West Suffolk council crews in collecting waste

Three recycling centres in the west of Suffolk reopened on Tuesday - Haverhill, Mildenhall and Sudbury Recycling Centres opened for booked appointments.

The other eight Suffolk Recycling Centres remain closed for the safety of customers and staff due to the snowy conditions across the county. If you miss your appointment, please can you make a new booking when sites are open.



