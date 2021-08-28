Council delays bin collection due to bank holiday
There will be no need for households in West Suffolk to put their bins out on Monday, with the council collecting refuse one day late due to the bank holiday.
West Suffolk Council is the only local authority to announce the changes to its refuse collections, which will see all bins emptied one day later.
Announcing the change on Twitter, a council spokesman said: "Whatever you are doing this Bank Holiday weekend, enjoy, be safe, and just a small reminder that your bins will be emptied a day later next week."
Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils also collect bins one day later than usual following public holidays.
Neither Ipswich Borough Council nor East Suffolk Council have announced any changes to their services as a result of the August bank holiday.
More information on bin collection days can be found on the relevant council's website.
