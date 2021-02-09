Published: 6:11 PM February 9, 2021

Refuse bin collections have been cancelled for a third day across East Suffolk - and managers at Babergh and Mid Suffolk will decide first thing in the morning whether to resume in their districts.

Ipswich council did send out its waste trucks today, but they were only able to complete about 65% of their rounds in the north west quarter of the town and will be resuming those collections on Wednesday morning.

That means more roads could get missed tomorrow and waste crews could end up playing catch-up throughout the week.

A spokesman for East Suffolk said that while major roads were gritted and passable, the majority of their customers lived on smaller roads.

He said: "In consultation with East Suffolk Council, East Suffolk Norse has reluctantly decided that conditions are likely to remain too difficult to undertake a waste collection service on Wednesday.

"The weather forecast suggests further sub-zero temperatures overnight and more snowfall, particularly focused on east Suffolk, which will make it almost impossible for 20-tonne-plus refuse vehicles to safely reach and navigate a very large number of roads and properties.

"More than 85% of our residential properties are on smaller roads and, while Suffolk Highways are working hard to grit as many as possible throughout the county, a great proportion will remain impassable for vehicles of this size.

"While this is clearly a frustrating situation, the safety of crews and local residents is more important. Clearly some properties will be accessible, however Norse will look to conduct full rounds once the weather improves as this will ensure a far more effective and efficient service throughout the district."

A spokeswoman for Babergh and Mid Suffolk said their senior managers would be assessing the situation overnight and would let people know as early as possible on Wednesday whether their bins would be emptied.

Ipswich residents were asked to leave their bins out. - Credit: Paul Geater

And Ipswich council published a list of streets where rubbish was not collected. A spokesman said: "We urge people to leave their bins out. We will be out making collections as soon as we can - our staff did very well to get 65% of their normal rounds completed in these conditions and we will be working hard to ensure all bins are emptied as soon as possible."