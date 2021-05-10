News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Final Suffolk election results due today - this is what they are

Paul Geater

Published: 5:30 AM May 10, 2021   
Colin Noble

Colin Noble is hoping to win back a seat he lost two years ago on West Suffolk council. - Credit: Christopher Grover

The last two election counts of this year's "Super Thursday" poll will take place on either side of Suffolk on Monday.

There are six by-elections being counted in West Suffolk - former Suffolk County Council leader Colin Noble is hoping to win back the Lakenheath Ward seat that he lost two years ago.

And in East Suffolk there are two by-elections in Beccles and Framlingham. The Beccles by-election will see another former county council leader trying to make a comeback - Mark Bee is the Conservative candidate, but he knows he has a struggle because he has already lost the Beccles county council division election.

The counts will both take place during the day and the results should not take too long to be announced.

The borough council elections in Ipswich and a by-election in Babergh were counted on Friday along with the county council votes.

