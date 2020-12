All the Christmas bin collections for Suffolk you need to know

Published: 12:32 PM December 15, 2020

Christmas bin collection dates for Suffolk's councils have been published.

Collated below are all the changes you need to know, broken down by district council. Where dates are not listed, those days have collections as normal. Tables pertain to collections of both waste and recycling bins.

Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich has asked for bins to be out by 6am as some collection times will vary.

Normal collection day Christmas collection date Thursday December 24 (Christmas Eve) No change Friday December 25 (Christmas Day) Monday December 28 Thursday December 31 (New Year's Eve) No change Friday January 1 (New Year's Day) Saturday January 2

Brown bin collections will take place as normal until Christmas Day, with those normally collected then being picked up on Monday December 28.

There are no brown bins collections planned between Tuesday, December 29 and Saturday, January 9.

Babergh District Council

Babergh has asked for bins to be out by 6.30am on the day of collection.

Normal collection day Christmas collection date Thursday December 24 (Christmas Eve) No change Friday December 25 (Christmas Day) Monday December 28 Monday December 28 Tuesday December 29 Tuesday December 29 Wednesday December 30 Wednesday December 30 Thursday December 31 (New Year's Eve) Thursday December 31 (New Year's Eve) Saturday January 2 Friday January 1 (New Year's Day) Monday January 4 Monday January 4 Tuesday January 5 Tuesday January 5 Wednesday January 6 Wednesday January 6 Thursday January 7 Thursday January 7 Friday January 8 Friday January 8 Saturday January 9

From Monday, January 11, collections for both waste and recycling resume on normal days.

Garden waste collections will not take place in the weeks commencing December 21 and December 28.

Mid Suffolk District Council

Bins should be ready for emptying from 6.30am on the day of collection.

Normal collection day Christmas collection date Thursday December 24 (Christmas Eve) No change Friday December 25 (Christmas Day) Monday December 28 Monday December 28 Tuesday December 29 Tuesday December 29 Wednesday December 30 Wednesday December 30 Thursday December 31 (New Year's Eve) Thursday December 31 (New Year's Eve) Saturday January 2 Friday January 1 (New Year's Day) Monday January 4 Monday January 4 Tuesday January 5 Tuesday January 5 Wednesday January 6 Wednesday January 6 Thursday January 7 Thursday January 7 Friday January 8 Friday January 8 Saturday January 9

From Monday, January 11 collections will return to the normal schedule.

Again, garden waste collections will not take place for the weeks commencing December 21 and December 28.

East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk has requested bins are out for 6am on collection days.

Normal collection day Christmas collection date Thursday December 24 (Christmas Eve) No change Friday December 25 (Christmas Day) Monday December 28 Monday December 28 Tuesday December 29 Tuesday December 29 Wednesday December 30 Wednesday December 30 Thursday December 31 (New Year's Eve) Thursday December 31 (New Year's Eve) Saturday January 2 Friday January 1 (New Year's Day) Monday January 4 Monday January 4 Tuesday January 5 Tuesday January 5 Wednesday January 6 Wednesday January 6 Thursday January 7 Thursday January 7 Friday January 8 Friday January 8 Saturday January 9

Normal collection schedules resume from Monday, January 11.

West Suffolk Council

West Suffolk has requested bins are kerbside by 6.15am on the day of collection.

Normal collection day Christmas collection date Thursday December 24 (Christmas Eve) No change Friday December 25 (Christmas Day) Tuesday December 29 Monday December 28 Wednesday December 30 Tuesday December 29 Thursday December 31 (New Year's Eve) Wednesday December 30 Saturday January 2 Thursday December 31 (New Year's Eve) Monday January 4 Friday January 1 (New Year's Day) Tuesday January 5 Monday January 4 Wednesday January 6 Tuesday January 5 Thursday January 7 Wednesday January 6 Friday January 8 Thursday January 7 Saturday January 9 Friday January 8 Monday January 11 Monday January 11 Tuesday January 12 Tuesday January 12 Wednesday January 13 Wednesday January 13 Thursday January 14 Thursday January 14 Friday January 15 Friday January 15 Saturday January 16

For more information and full details, visit your council's website.