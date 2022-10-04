Councils agree joint 20-year parking strategy

The strategy recommends a raft of measures to improve parking across Babergh and Mid Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

The number of parking spaces and electric vehicle charge points in Babergh and Mid Suffolk should increase over the coming years, after both district councils approved a new 20-year joint parking strategy.

The strategy proposes surveying the level to which car parks are occupied to decide where increased capacity is needed, and starting the planning process for new car park sites when this level reaches 85 per cent.

It picks out Debenham, Eye and Needham Market as locations where increased provision may be needed already – and Stowmarket as an area where it might be required by 2027.

Jessica Fleming, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at Mid Suffolk, said the work put into the strategy was "an example of consultation done effectively".

Andrew Mellen, leader of Mid Suffolk’s Green and Liberal Democrat Group, welcomed the strategy and called for the implementation scheme to be produced quickly so communities, towns and businesses can be supported.

He said: “In particular, we need prioritise installing more public charge points for electric vehicles (EVs) if we want to attract visitors to our area, as Mid Suffolk is poorly served with these at present.”

There are currently 20 EV charging points across both district car parks, and the strategy recommends implementing more.

Co-chairs of the overview and scrutiny committee serving both councils – Green Party councillor for Mid Suffolk, Keith Welham, and Independent councillor for Babergh, John Hinton, said: “The joint overview and scrutiny committee welcome this report, although members are concerned about uncertainty; it is difficult to reliably predict car park capacity.

“The data shows that some 40 to 50 per cent of journeys to a car park are 1.5 miles or less. The emphasis in implementation needs to be on trip reduction rather than increasing the number of car parking spaces.”

To encourage people not to rely on cars, the strategy proposes creating storage facilities for E-scooters at all car parks currently containing bike storage and/or ‘mobility hubs’ – which have facilities for vehicle sharing or alternative travel.

Recommendations in the strategy also include support for car clubs, through which members book to use a car for a limited amount of time. These can encourage people not to own a car, and therefore to use alternative methods such as cycling or walking more regularly.







