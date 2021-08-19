Suffolk will 'play its part' in rehoming Afghan refugees, councils say

Published: 12:47 PM August 19, 2021

Suffolk councils have committed to rehoming some of the 20,000 Afghan nationals fleeing the Taliban - Credit: PA

All district and borough councils in Suffolk have said they are "committed" to rehoming in the county Afghan people who have fled from the Taliban.

The Taliban, a hard-line Islamist group, have seized control of Afghanistan after Western troops signalled their intentions to leave the country.

Kabul, the Afghan capital, has been taken over by the Taliban and there are fears the group could impose a brutal regime that could strip women and children of the rights they have enjoyed over the last 20 years.

The UK government has announced the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme, which is set to see up to 20,000 Afghan people rehomed over the next five years.

Several Afghan interpreters and their families have previously resettled in Suffolk.

A statement released on behalf of all Suffolk local authorities said: "On Wednesday 18 August, the government announced its new resettlement scheme for Afghan refugees.

"Whilst the full details are yet to be confirmed, it is crystal clear that the government needs local authorities everywhere to step up and support this national effort.

"All councils in Suffolk are committed to this cause. We have already helped a small number of Afghan interpreters and their families to resettle in Suffolk, in addition to ongoing work to support unaccompanied asylum seeking children and other refugees entering the UK.

"In the coming days and weeks, the district, borough and county councils will continue working with the Government to do what we can to provide assistance to vulnerable refugees.

"Times like this call for acts of humanity. Suffolk will play its part."