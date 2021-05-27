Suffolk County Council opposition portfolios unveiled

Published: 5:57 PM May 27, 2021

Members of the Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent group, the new official opposition group at Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk GLDI group

The new Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent opposition group at Suffolk County Council has unveiled its team of spokesmen and women set to hold the Conservative administration to account.

The Conservatives unveiled the new-look cabinet at Thursday's annual meeting, held at Wherstead Park to enable social distancing.

After the meeting, the Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent (GLI) group confirmed its shadow portfolio holders, after it became the largest opposition group following the 2021 local elections.

The roles are as follows:

Andrew Stringer - Group leader, economy and property

Robert Lindsay - Group deputy leader, economy and property

Annette Dunning - Achieving net zero carbon

Keith Welham - Highways, public transport and rural services

Caroline Page - Women, disabilities and adult care

Inga Lockington - Ipswich

Simon Harley - Public health and biodiversity

Caroline Topping - Education and child protection

Group leader Andrew Stringer pledged to work collaboratively in the interest of Suffolk's communities and said he recognised the enormity of the task ahead as the county recovers from Covid-19.

Andrew Stringer, leader of the opposition Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent group at Suffolk County Council - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He said: "We have a number of services that need desperate attention, such as how we carry out our pothole works.

"But this is a small issue in the grand scheme of things, we have to take people on a journey to reconstruct our economy in order to fundamentally reduce our impact on our shared ecology and we simply must not fail. We simply do not have the luxury of time anymore, which means the room for error in our future decisions is evaporating.

"The room for optimism is never better, our communities have shown that we can rethink our priorities in light of changing circumstances."

Addressing the Conservative group, he added: "Please use our energy and talent to make a full contribution for the better of Suffolk. Treat us and the Suffolk people with due respect and we will work with you, and when you do the right thing, such as the better broadband rollout, bringing more SEND provision back into Suffolk, we will tell you.

"But if you exclude us, or the people of Suffolk are sold short and your promises turn out to be hollow, we will tell the world."