Cow lassoed back to shore after mammoth 24-hour fire service rescue

Published: 3:17 PM August 28, 2021

This Great Cornard cow has been rescued after being stuck in a river near Bakers Court - Credit: Gary Thorpe

A Suffolk cow has been rescued with lassos and canoes 24 hours on from being stuck in a river.

The heifer became stuck on Wednesday night in Bakers Court, Great Cornard the water but "slipped into the night" away from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Huntsman Gary Thorpe was also on hand to put down the cow if the animal became dangerous or seriously injured.

He said: "Unfortunately the cow managed to slip away last night in the darkness and even with all the equipment available we were unable to find her and the search was called off about 12.30am."

The cow was then found on the River again on Thursday morning at 9.30am.

Mr Thorpe recalls: "The plan was to get a rope around her neck and try and pull her back to the far bank, so the fire crews set up a barricades of canoes and their own dinghy to prevent her swimming back down the river.

"So on the third attempt I manage to lasso the cow and after a few moments managed to get her into the river and to the far bank with some strong pulling from the Suffolk Fire crews.

"Once on the far bank we secured her to one of the vehicles and let her calm down until we got the livestock trailer in place, she did make one last ditch attempt for freedom by snapping the rope but was quickly recaptured and escorted back to the trailer where after half an hour of gentle persuasion she was on the trailer and on her way home.

"Hopefully, she'll stay out the River now after her all-nighter.

"Suffolk fire brigade went above and beyond to secure a happy ending."

The cow is now back with her owner in Great Cornard.

The cow back with her owner in Great Cornard, Suffolk - Credit: Heidi Holden

A fire service spokesman said: "A rescue and release plan was devised in consultation with the animal’s owner, which involved coercing the cow back into the water using a line, and a barrier of canoes from a local club to guide the animal back to land.

"It was safely rescued onto dry land into the hands of its owner, where it was allowed to calm before being moved into an awaiting trailer for transportation back to its herd."