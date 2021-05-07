Suffolk elections 2021: When to expect results

Published: 6:00 AM May 7, 2021

Ballots will be counted from today for Suffolk's local elections - Credit: PA

The first results for Suffolk's local elections will be declared today.

Local elections took place across the county yesterday for Ipswich Borough Council, Suffolk County Council and the county's Police and Crime Commissioner.

There were also by-elections for district councils, as well as some town and parish councils.

Ipswich Corn Exchange hosts the election count in 2021 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Ipswich Borough Council

A third of Ipswich Borough Council's seats were being contested yesterday, alongside two by-elections for resignations in the Castle Hill and Holywells wards - making 18 seats to declare.

Results are being verified this morning, with counting expected to get underway from 1.30pm today at the Corn Exchange.

Results will be declared through the afternoon, with the last seats set to be counted from 5.30pm barring any problems.

The Labour-controlled council is unlikely to change hands, as it would require the Conservatives to win almost every seat being counted today. However, key wards could see a change.

Election counts at Wherstead Park in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Suffolk County Council

All 75 seats at Suffolk County Council are set to be declared today, from counts taking place in Ipswich, Wherstead, Bury St Edmunds, and Lowestoft.

The council had a strong Conservative majority heading into the polls, but with all seats available any result is possible.

However, key seats around Ipswich and Mid Suffolk and those where long-standing councillors are not seeking re-election likely to be the most closely fought.

Counting begins across the county from 9.30am today, meaning the full picture should emerge this afternoon. However, the county council seats in Ipswich will not be counted until 1.30pm.

Waterlane Leisure Centre hosts the PCC election count for 2021 in Suffolk - Credit: Nick Butcher

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner

Counting for the PCC results takes place across the county from 9.30am on Saturday morning, with declarations from the count at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft.

PCC elections work slightly differently, as voters cross two boxes on their polling card - a first choice and a second choice.

If one candidate secures an overall majority on first choice votes then they are declared the winner, but if not then second votes must be counted.

Four candidates are standing this year, with results likely to be known in the afternoon.

West Suffolk Council will have six new councillors from Monday - Credit: Archant

By-elections

Three district councils have by-elections taking place this year.

Babergh District Council has one seat - in Great Cornard - to be declared. That will happen from 2.30pm today.

East Suffolk Council has two seats in its by-elections - Framlingham and Beccles and Worlingham. Both of those are being counted and declared on Monday.

West Suffolk Council has six seats being declared: Abbeygate; Clare, Hundon & Kedington; Lakenheath; Moreton Hall; Southgate; and Whepstead & Wickhambrook.

All of those are being counted on Monday in Bury St Edmunds.

While all of those seats will be important in securing those communities an elected member, the outcomes cannot change the overall political control at any of those authorities.