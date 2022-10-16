Suffolk MP Matt Hancock calls for cabinet reshuffle

Matt Hancock has called on the Prime Minster to make changes to her cabinet - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has called for the Prime Minister to reshuffle her cabinet.

The former health secretary said Liz Truss should look at the "talent of the backbenchers" when talking about the reshuffle.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg about the prospect of a leadership contest, Mr Hancock said: “I don’t think we’re there yet,” but he added she needs to do three things – deliver an economically-credible plan, reshuffle her Cabinet and restore trust.

“She needs to bring the broad Conservative Party in her Government. She needs a reshuffle,” Mr Hancock added.

“She took the decision, which was respectable but high-risk, to only put the people in the Cabinet that have voted for her, and that means that’s only a third of the Conservative Party in Parliament.

"There’s a huge amount of talent on the backbenches, I’m not talking about me, but there are many others that should be brought into Government.”

Mr Hancock said Ms Truss “needs to restore trust – trust with the voters but also not slagging off the institutions that are the bedrock of prosperity”, like the Bank of England and Office for Budget Responsibility.

“You just can’t go around saying they’ve all got it wrong,” he said.

Mr Hancock's comments come after the Prime Minster sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor on Friday.

Suffolk Coastal MP, Therese Coffey, the health secretary and deputy PM, said after Mr Kwarteng's sacking: "The Prime Minister is right to act now to ensure our country's economic stability, which is key for families and businesses in our area.

"She has acted to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline, especially in light of the worsening global economic conditions with Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine."

Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin supported the PM’s appointment of Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor and added replacing Liz Truss would damage the financial markets further.

He said: “The Government is right to try to stabilise the present volatility in the financial markets, and the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor is a wise choice."















