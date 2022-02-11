News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Village play area shut over insurance issue could soon reopen

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 11:16 AM February 11, 2022
Beyton village green park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Beyton village green park - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A village play area that was closed due to confusion over the insurance is expected to reopen next week.

The well-used play equipment on Beyton village green, near Bury St Edmunds, was taped off last week with signs saying it was closed for the foreseeable future, to families' dismay.

A statement on the Beyton Parish Council website said it was with "deep regret" that they had been forced to shut it while a complex insurance issue was resolved.

A sign at the play area in Beyton

A sign at the play area in Beyton - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The village green is not owned by Beyton Parish Council, but by the Ladies of the Manor, and the parish council insure the play equipment.

Giving an update, Graham Jones, chairman of Beyton Parish Council, said he was "delighted" to say they expected the playground to reopen next week.

Insurance is in place and Mr Jones said "it's not 100% certain the insurance is invalid".

"We have received differing legal opinions, but in light of that confusion the responsible thing to do was to tape off the equipment until we had a definitive response," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Vehicle ablaze after major crash on the A12
  2. 2 Two stores in Bury St Edmunds' Arc shopping centre close down
  3. 3 Construction firm wins golden ticket to build Suffolk chocolate factory
  1. 4 'He's not quite 100%' - Injury news ahead of MK Dons clash
  2. 5 AA inspectors award their top accolade to Suffolk hotel
  3. 6 Van driver in his 30s dies after serious collision on north Suffolk road
  4. 7 Holiday lodges in pipeline for award-winning village pub
  5. 8 Review: Trying the food at pub named one of UK's most dog friendly
  6. 9 'It's not a beauty contest' - McKenna on crunch clash at MK Dons
  7. 10 'Please come home': Wife's heartfelt plea to missing husband and dad

"We have always enjoyed an excellent relationship with the Ladies of the Manor who do own the land and they have been keen to work with us to resolve this issue."

He added: "Of course, we didn't want to deprive the village of this amenity, but we didn't have any choice."

The insurance issue came to light during a review.

Beyton village green park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Beyton village green - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mother-of-four Jamie Huler, 37, said: "I'm glad it was taken care of quickly as the kids are looking forward to being able to play there."

She said the play area was one of the attractions of moving to the village.

Following the closure, she said: "It's disappointing. We love Beyton. It's a really friendly community, but there's not a lot for kids."

She added: "Just let the kids play!"

Mrs Huler, whose children are aged between five and 10, said with the coronavirus pandemic young people had had enough taken away from them.

Beyton has featured in the news before over a row over its geese that took the parish council to the brink of collapse. 

The village has a population of about 700 people. 


Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The Linden Tree in Bury has been taken over by new owners Paul and Ashely. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Food and Drink

Popular town pub set to re-open under new ownership

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Tyreeq Bakinson on the ball at Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Three more points for Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick were at Doncaster to watch Ipswich Town win 1-0.

Solskjaer and Carrick are 'Ipswich Town fans now', says McKenna

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Location of Eye Airfield

Planning and Development

15 more homes near Suffolk airfield set for planning permission

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon