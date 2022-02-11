A village play area that was closed due to confusion over the insurance is expected to reopen next week.

The well-used play equipment on Beyton village green, near Bury St Edmunds, was taped off last week with signs saying it was closed for the foreseeable future, to families' dismay.

A statement on the Beyton Parish Council website said it was with "deep regret" that they had been forced to shut it while a complex insurance issue was resolved.

A sign at the play area in Beyton - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The village green is not owned by Beyton Parish Council, but by the Ladies of the Manor, and the parish council insure the play equipment.

Giving an update, Graham Jones, chairman of Beyton Parish Council, said he was "delighted" to say they expected the playground to reopen next week.

Insurance is in place and Mr Jones said "it's not 100% certain the insurance is invalid".

"We have received differing legal opinions, but in light of that confusion the responsible thing to do was to tape off the equipment until we had a definitive response," he said.

"We have always enjoyed an excellent relationship with the Ladies of the Manor who do own the land and they have been keen to work with us to resolve this issue."

He added: "Of course, we didn't want to deprive the village of this amenity, but we didn't have any choice."

The insurance issue came to light during a review.

Beyton village green - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mother-of-four Jamie Huler, 37, said: "I'm glad it was taken care of quickly as the kids are looking forward to being able to play there."

She said the play area was one of the attractions of moving to the village.

Following the closure, she said: "It's disappointing. We love Beyton. It's a really friendly community, but there's not a lot for kids."

She added: "Just let the kids play!"

Mrs Huler, whose children are aged between five and 10, said with the coronavirus pandemic young people had had enough taken away from them.

Beyton has featured in the news before over a row over its geese that took the parish council to the brink of collapse.

The village has a population of about 700 people.



