Published: 7:16 PM August 15, 2021

A cow is stuck in Stoke by Clare - Credit: Archant

Five fire crews have been called to rescue a cow stuck in mud near a school in Stoke by Clare.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called at 5.45pm and the cow is still stuck in the ditch in a field close to Stoke College.

Two teams from Haverhill, one from Clare and two from Bury St Edmunds are current at the scene with the cow's owner.