News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Suffolk should make surplus despite Covid cost hitting £72m

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 5:19 PM November 23, 2021
Endeavour House

Suffolk County Council should be able to carry over a surplus after dealing with Covid. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fighting the Covid pandemic cost Suffolk County Council more than £72m during its first year, councillors will be told next week.

But because of central government support the council should not lose out financially - and should be able to carry over a surplus of more than £6m at the end of the current financial year.

The country went into its first lockdown at the end of March 2020, just as the new financial year was about to start.

According to figures that will be discussed by the council's audit committee next week, the pandemic cost the council £72.2m in extra expenditure and lost income during the 2020/21 financial year.

The areas that saw the greatest impact were adult and community services and the public health department.

While the costs rose because of the pandemic, the council did receive extra money from the government to help it deal with the crisis. 

During the 18 months from the start of the pandemic until the end of September this year, the county council received a total of £153.1m from the government to cover the extra costs it has built up.

Most Read

  1. 1 GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns
  2. 2 Family 'distraught' as home left scorched after coffee machine catches fire
  3. 3 Felixstowe restaurant closes due to chef recruitment difficulties
  1. 4 Stowmarket woman arrested after teenage boy assaulted in Ipswich
  2. 5 Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  3. 6 BBC show revealing hidden history of Thorpeness to air tonight
  4. 7 Shortage of homes for sale in Suffolk is 'unprecedented'
  5. 8 Mind the gap, Millers' march and big decisions - Ipswich v Rotherham
  6. 9 Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours
  7. 10 Sudbury Indian restaurant crowned best in Suffolk

In a report to the committee, officers say that the current estimate is that at the end of the financial year the county will have a surplus of £6.6m from this support which it will be able to carry forward into next year's budget.

The report says there was only a small amount of fraud detected despite large claims for support being made.

The focus of the council is now on returning to a "normal" way of working which should including re-introducing office working in a phased way and using the experience of the last two years to devise a new way of working.

It says: "The council has shown considerable adaptability in its response to the Covid19 pandemic whilst retaining a focus on proportionate governance and assurance.

"In the early days of the pandemic, things moved at pace, with limited national guidance, and there was a need to set up local arrangements. The organisation acted quickly, and staff were responsive to needs."

Suffolk County Council
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Images of the new development proposed for Ufford

East Suffolk Council

Village leaders' strong objections over café and store plans

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne pictured during the Shrewsbury Town game.

Football

'If they put this on pause I'll be angry' - Bonne's desire to stay at Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Chantry, Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Police and air ambulance respond to sudden death in Hadleigh

Timothy Bradford

person
Ipswich Waterfront in snow

Is snow on the cards for Suffolk? Forecasters give their verdict

Timothy Bradford

person