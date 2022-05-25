Temporary Post Office to open in Sudbury when branch closes

Sudbury Mayor councillor Ellen Murphy and Babergh District Council leader John Ward have welcomed the temporary Post Office opening in Sudbury. - Credit: Google Maps, Sarah Lucy Brown and Babergh District Council

A temporary Post Office will be opening in Sudbury to replace the Market Hill branch which is being closed on Thursday, June 9.

Babergh District Council this week confirmed that a licence has been granted for a mobile unit to be installed.

At Sudbury's annual town meeting on Tuesday, May 24, it was announced that the interim Post Office will be situated in Borehamgate Precinct.

Previous concerns suggested closing the Market Hill Post Office would force elderly and less mobile residents to travel to the closest branch in Great Cornard.

Sudbury Mayor Ellen Murphy welcomed the news that Sudbury will no longer have a period in which residents and businesses do not have access to Post Office services.

Sudbury Mayor Cllr Ellen Murphy. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said: "I am pleased to hear that Sudbury will have a temporary Post Office before the closure of the existing service and am grateful to Babergh District Council for their intervention.

"I do hope that 'temporary' means just that and that a permanent solution will be forthcoming in the not too distant future."

Councillor John Ward is the Babergh District Council leader and cabinet member for economic growth.

Babergh District Council leader John Ward - Credit: Archant

He said: "We know how much local businesses and residents rely on post office services and we are delighted to have found an interim solution to ensure these services are still available within the town centre.

"Discussions continue in the hope that we can also agree a longer-term solution to ensure the town and high street can look forward to a thriving future."

Previously, interest was shown by an applicant who wanted to retain the existing location in Market Hill but this did not come to fruition.

When the initial closure was announced, a spokesperson for the postal service said: "The applicant Post Office are working hard to find alternative premises in the area where a Post Office can operate.

"We are also working on contingency plans to provide a temporary service in the short term until a permanent branch can be established."