Council pledges more cash for access study at Thurston railway station
A study into safer and more convenient access at a Suffolk railway station has been given more cash, despite Network Rail failing to complete the initial study within the two-year time limit.
The renewal of £100,000 funding for a feasibility study at Thurston railway station was agreed on by Mid Suffolk Council’s cabinet on Monday, as the funding made available in 2020 will expire this month.
Under the newly agreed funding, Network Rail will again have two years to complete the feasibility study – something questioned by Liberal Democrat councillor John Field at the meeting.
The feasibility study was planned in 2020 in light of housing development in Thurston, leading more people to use the station. It intends to guide work to improve safety, interchange facilities and access to railway services, and make it easier to run more or longer train services – through the removal of the crossing near the station.
In November 2020, a boy’s bicycle was clipped by a freight train as he rode across the crossing. He was uninjured, but it led to calls for improvements to safety in the area.
In response to Cllr Field’s comments, cabinet member for planning, Conservative councillor David Burn said: “No, I am not happy with the progress. I think we should perhaps try to increase the pressure.
“We could look at the two-year period allowed for Network Rail to undertake the study, and see whether that is an over-long allowance.”
The recommendation agreed on unanimously by the cabinet was adapted during the meeting to take account of the concerns around Network Rail’s progress. It was added that Cllr Burn, assistant director for planning and building control, and Thurston ward members would collaborate in writing a covering letter to Network Rail for the project, which could set out expectations.
The funding was agreed on as part of the community infrastructure levy (CIL) expenditure programme. The amount of money provided for the study remained at £100k, but where it will come from was moved – from the ringfenced infrastructure fund used in 2020 to the strategic infrastructure fund.