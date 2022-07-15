Ceremony marks last tile on new Suffolk pavilion

The final tile is laid at the Melton Pavilion Topping Out ceremony - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A new pavilion bringing business and events to a Suffolk village is on schedule to open in September and a special ceremony was held to mark the completion of the roof.

The ‘topping out’ ceremony on Thursday signified the fitting of the final tile to the roof of the new building at Melton Recreation Ground, which will include provision for a pop-up café to operate, shelter for spectators, a flexible community space with storage and a public toilet.

The parish council is aiming for the new facility to be available for use by the community for events such as football matches, car boot sales and the village fete.

The champagne corks flew for the new pavilion - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A number of councillors were present for the ceremony, including vice chair Carol Gradwell, but chair Alan Porter, who has been involved with the project, was unable to attend.

However, he said: “I am delighted that the pavilion build is on track, which will deliver a great asset to the community.”

Councillor Gradwell said: “This project has been talked about for a long time so it is great to see it finally coming to fruition.”

A toast to the new pavilion at Melton - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Councillors Katy Martin and Deborah Darby were also present at the event and welcomed the new pavilion as a "great community asset" and a "lovely new space for the community to use".

As well as the roof, windows and doors are being fitted, while electrics are also being installed and the floor is being laid.

The previous pavilion had been in the village for 70 years, but was considered to be no longer fit for purpose due to rot issues.

Funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) has been used to pay for the project, which is a charge on housing developers by local authorities.

The new pavilion will be available for hire by charities, community groups and residents.