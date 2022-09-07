Concerns voiced over lack of restaurant and bar kitchen staff

A new strategy aimed at supporting visitors and the tourism industry across East Suffolk has been agreed - aiming to support start-ups and encourage people to work in the industry.

Recommendations in the strategy, which will replace the 2017 version, include securing funding for public facilities; piloting town centre events and activities; and developing strategies for walking and cycling.

To support businesses and reduce the number of staff vacancies in the industry, the strategy recommends: providing appropriate business support plans for start-ups; setting up a business mentoring scheme; helping to promote the industry to potential staff members on job sites and in schools; and helping businesses to access training funding and appropriate training programmes.

Liberal Democrat councillor David Beavan, who represents Southwold, said: “We should do everything we can to help the tourism industry.

“Restaurants and bars in Southwold cannot serve food in the evenings because they cannot get the kitchen staff for this time.

“Potential staff members cannot afford to live in the area, and there aren’t the buses for them to get home.

“We can help the industry by bumping up wages and providing somewhere for kitchen staff to stay.

“There should be more respect for the people serving tourists, and the minimum wage should be higher for them.”



