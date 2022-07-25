Council and community clash over Needham Market skatepark plans

Concerns have arisen after a town council withdrew its support for skatepark plans which have been five years in the making. - Credit: Wicksteed Parks

Concerns have arisen after a town council withdrew its support for skatepark plans which have been five years in the making.

At a Needham Market Town Council meeting on Wednesday, July 20, a vote was proposed to cease its support for the building of a skatepark.

With eight town council members present at the meeting, four supported the motion, two rejected it and two abstained, meaning the town council has officially withdrawn its support.

Though it is as yet unclear what this means for the future of the skatepark, the land the Needham Market Skatepark Committee was planning to build the skatepark on belongs to the town council and its funding grants expire after a certain timespan.

A Needham Market Town Council spokesman said: "The Town Council has to protect its probity and the interests of its entire local community. It must also have confidence in third parties it works with to achieve objectives.

"The Skatepark Committee has made it clear it has a lack of trust in the town council. This, along with inappropriate demands, has resulted in the town council losing confidence in working with the Skatepark Committee and, a review of its approach."

The council said one of its concerns was that a cheque for just over £30,000 from the skatepark committee was not honoured and the shortfall in funding remained unresolved for two months.

However, chair of the skatepark committee Paul Staddon said the committee was "completely blind to this" and the cheque was actually stopped by the bank to complete fraud checks as he had recently moved house.

According to Mr Staddon, the delay was caused by the community account having to go through multiple signatories to get the address changed.

He added: "It's very frustrating that after five years, the town council will not work with us to achieve the right thing for Needham Market."

Work on the Multi-Use Games Area started on Monday, July 25 and the money for this came from a £100,000 Viridor grant and an extra £30,000 from the Needham Market Institute Trust.

However, it is as yet unknown whether the skatepark will go ahead and committee chair Mr Staddon has submitted an objection to the motion.