'Striking' floral displays mark historic year for Clacton
- Credit: Tendring District Council
Two new eye-catching floral tributes have been unveiled to mark a historic year for an Essex town.
This year marks 150 years since Clacton was formed and Tendring District Council's open spaces team have celebrated the anniversary with the "striking" displays.
The two flowerbeds, located next to the Memorial Garden on the town's seafront, display the Clacton Airshow logo, one of the region’s most successful events, and the Clacton 150 logo - a project of exciting activities to mark the anniversary.
Designed by a member of council staff, the displays are planted and maintained throughout the year by staff and volunteers.
Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment at Tendring District Council (TDC), said: “The seafront gardens are often described as the jewel in the crown of Clacton and are admired by locals and visitors alike.
You may also want to watch:
“I hope that people will take their time to appreciate the extra work taken in creating these displays.”
Alex Porter, TDC cabinet member for leisure and tourism, added: “It is a historical year for Clacton in 2021, marking 150 years since it was formed. We are proud of our town and want to celebrate that fact.
Most Read
- 1 New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store
- 2 Ipswich Town set to bid for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks
- 3 Ipswich Town among the favourites to win League One next season
- 4 Why Joe Biden will be in Suffolk this week
- 5 Next manager stole £6k in cash after turning off CCTV camera
- 6 Town fans 'broke the phone lines' trying to buy season tickets today
- 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with leading League One keeper
- 8 Princess Diana's Ford Escort to go under the hammer in Colchester
- 9 5 of the best beer gardens to visit in Bury St Edmunds
- 10 All change for many Suffolk and Essex MPs as constituency map is redrawn
“This striking display is wonderful to see I and encourage everyone to take a look.”