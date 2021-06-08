'Striking' floral displays mark historic year for Clacton

Published: 5:35 PM June 8, 2021

Two new floral displays have been unveiled to mark a historic year for Clacton - Credit: Tendring District Council

Two new eye-catching floral tributes have been unveiled to mark a historic year for an Essex town.

This year marks 150 years since Clacton was formed and Tendring District Council's open spaces team have celebrated the anniversary with the "striking" displays.

The two flowerbeds, located next to the Memorial Garden on the town's seafront, display the Clacton Airshow logo, one of the region’s most successful events, and the Clacton 150 logo - a project of exciting activities to mark the anniversary.

The striking floral displays are located next to the Memorial Garden on the town's seafront - Credit: Tendring District Council

Designed by a member of council staff, the displays are planted and maintained throughout the year by staff and volunteers.

Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment at Tendring District Council (TDC), said: “The seafront gardens are often described as the jewel in the crown of Clacton and are admired by locals and visitors alike.

“I hope that people will take their time to appreciate the extra work taken in creating these displays.”

Alex Porter, TDC cabinet member for leisure and tourism, added: “It is a historical year for Clacton in 2021, marking 150 years since it was formed. We are proud of our town and want to celebrate that fact.

“This striking display is wonderful to see I and encourage everyone to take a look.”