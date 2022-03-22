Underwater camera system to be installed at Essex swimming pool

Underwater cameras will be installed at an Essex swimming pool to help lifeguards keep swimmers safe.

The camera system at Clacton Leisure Centre will provide a feed directly to the on-duty lifeguard to give them better visibility, Tendring District Council (TDC) said.

The change will mean only one lifeguard will need to be poolside at quieter times, with a second able to carry out other tasks around the leisure centre.

During busy periods two lifeguards will still be in action, the council said.

Installation of the camera system will begin in April, and is expected to be fully operational by June.

The system, which will cost £36,500, is already installed at the TDC's Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles pool following health and safety guidance.

Alex Porter, TDC cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “Making sure swimmers using our pools are safe is of the utmost importance to us, and why we took immediate action by installing this system at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles due to an issue identified there in 2019.

“Having been in operation for some time now in Dovercourt the benefits are clear, which is why we are now looking to install the same system at Clacton; and we will consider it for Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles too, though this needs further review due to the nature of the pool.

“I would like to remind pool users that the cameras are purely to ensure bather safety, and are operated in line with our privacy policy.”