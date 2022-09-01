News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk village community gym plans given green light

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM September 1, 2022
Walsham le willows sports club

Plans for a community gym in Walsham le Willows have been approved by Mid Suffolk District Council. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for a community gym in Walsham le Willows have been given the green light by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Walsham le Willows sports clubs plans to "offer everyone the opportunity to get fitter" were submitted in June this year. 

The gym will be built at the village's sports club.

chairman Mike Powles said at the time of the application going in: "We do have plans for a community gym at the sports club and see it as an extension of the many and varied sports opportunities we offer the local community.

"The club's ethos is to try and engage with all age groups and offer everyone the opportunity to get fitter and meet people."

The plans were supported by the parish council and according to the planning statement - prepared by Anglia Design - the gym at the club on Summer Road has been designed with a minimum overall height to avoid the building being too visible on-site and the location will not affect any of the existing activities.

   

