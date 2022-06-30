Plans lodged for community gym to 'offer everyone the opportunity to get fitter'

A Suffolk sports club has unveiled plans to expand its facilities by adding a community gym to its premises.

The project is to be built at Walsham le Willows Sports Club and the proposals have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

Walsham le Willows sports club chairman Mike Powles said: "We do have plans for a community gym at the sports club and see it as an extension of the many and varied sports opportunities we offer the local community.

"The club's ethos is to try and engage with all age groups and offer everyone the opportunity to get fitter and meet people."

According to the planning statement for the project, prepared by Anglia Design, the gym at the club in Summer Road has been designed with a minimum overall height to avoid the building being too visible on-site and the location will not affect any of the existing activities that already exist.

A decision on the plans is expected in August.