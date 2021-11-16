West Suffolk's seven fly-tipping hot-spots revealed

Most of the fly-tipping in West Suffolk takes place on estates. Stock photo - Credit: PA

Council chiefs have revealed the areas of West Suffolk where the vast majority of illegal fly-tipping incidents take place.

Latest data published by West Suffolk Council shows that three-quarters of all incidents happen in just seven areas.

The council recorded 133 incidents of fly-tipping between July 1 and September 31 this year, which is down on the 208 reported during the same period last year.

The incidents are those reported by the public or staff to the council, and does not include those which were not reported to the authority.

But the council has said that 75% of incidents are located "within a small number of housing estates" across the district.

Those estates are:

Mildenhall;

Nowton;

Clements;

Chalkstone;

Chimswell;

Brickfields;

and All Saints.

The council stressed that it did not necessarily mean residents in those areas were responsible - as people often travelled to tip their waste.

A spokesman from the authority said: “We welcome the news that the work we have been putting into reducing reports of fly-tipping is working. This includes enforcement, including a recent court case where one resident was fined and ordered to pay costs.

“Despite this people still fly-tip which costs the council or private landowners money to clear up and can harm the environment.

“We would remind fly-tippers or people who employ someone to get rid of their waste without checking they are a registered waste carrier that there are severe penalties for dumping rubbish and we will enforce.

“Where there are areas of concern we will and are carrying out targeted work.”

The council’s report, published for this week’s audit and performance scrutiny meeting, said that 106 of the 133 incidents were of a ‘small van’ load or less, while 26 were the size of a transit van load.

One was larger than a transit van load.

The authority says it investigated all incidents reported to it, and carried out 270 duty of care inspections of businesses where they are asked to demonstrate how they dispose of waste.

In addition, 25 warning letters were issued and three fixed penalty notices of £200 slapped on those tipping their junk in that time.



