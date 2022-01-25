Garden waste collection charges set to rise from April

Entry to Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds is also set to increase. - Credit: Archant

Households face higher charges for garden waste collection and entry to some tourist attractions in West Suffolk from April.

West Suffolk Council’s proposed fees and charges for 2022 indicate a £2 increase on the annual garden waste subscription from £43 to £45.

Elsewhere, small increases are planned for entry for West Stow – £1 extra for adults, children and concessions on single-use tickets – and Moyse’s Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds, also £1 more for adults and children and £2 more for concessions.

The council said the garden waste charge has been frozen since 2019, with the increase needed to cover the additional costs.

The charges must be approved by cabinet, while the full budget with council tax proposals will also be presented to cabinet next month.

Cllr Sarah Broughton, Conservative cabinet member for resources and property, said: “In these financially challenging times the council is suggesting a balanced budget that not only means it can continue to deliver high quality services but also have the funding to help boost the local economy, health and the environment."