Ten communities to see boundaries changed next year

Election ward boundaries will change in communities across the district - Credit: Lucy taylor

Ten West Suffolk communities will see changes following agreement by councillors to alter election ward boundaries.

Bury St Edmunds, Rushbrooke with Rougham, Haverhill, Ousden, Wickhambrook, Denston, Worlington, Red Lodge and Withersfield will all see areas moved in or out of their election boundaries and in some cases the numbers of councillors altered.

The changes to take effect next April will include the 500-home Lark Grange Development transferred from Rushbrooke with Rougham to Bury St Edmunds, and two wards combined into one in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill.

Peter Thompson, Conservative councillor for Moreton Hall, said: “This is a victory for common sense and a victory for democracy.

“We have asked the residents what they want, listened, and implemented the changes they asked for.”

The changes also include combining Haverhill (Mount Road) Town Ward with Haverhill (Central) Town Ward; extending the boundary of Ousden Parish to incorporate the properties on Dunstall Green Road; transferring some properties from Denston to Wickhambrook Parish, and transferring properties on Chase Avenue from Worlington to Red Lodge Parish.

The number of councillors on Withersfield Parish Council will also be increased from seven to eight.



