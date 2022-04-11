People invited to comment on town and village ward boundary plans

People in west Suffolk are being urged to have their say on ward changes - Credit: Jason Noble LDRS

People in west Suffolk are being urged to have their say on proposed ward boundary changes for some parish and town councils in the area.

A consultation was carried out by West Suffolk Council in February after changes to county council division boundaries meant that some parish and town council areas no longer matched the new divisions.

The authority also asked for parish and town councils and other organisations to come forward with any other anomalies which could be addressed as part of the review.

The views from that consultation has now been used to draw up new proposals and residents are being asked to have their say on these community-created suggestions.

The proposed changes will affect the arrangements in the towns of Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket and villages of Rushbrooke with Rougham, Stanton, Bardwell, Barningham, Wickhambrook, Denston, Red Lodge, Worlington and Withersfield.

The consultation runs until June 30 2022 and the recommendations can be viewed here.

Carol Bull, portfolio holder for governance for West Suffolk Council, said: “We want to thank everyone who took part in the earlier consultation and their views have had a direct bearing on the draft proposals being put forward.

"Some of the changes will help to iron out anomalies with boundaries in the towns and villages and will ensure that local governance arrangements continue to be reflective of the identity and interest of local communities.

“The consultation runs to the end of June, and we will be writing direct to households in the areas affected by proposed boundary changes.

"The residents are at the heart of whether these changes take place, and we look forward to receiving their comments. We will also be consulting with parish and town councils and other stakeholders with an interest in community governance.”