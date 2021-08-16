'Hope' for seaside town as events space to rise from ashes of burned hotel

Published: 7:00 PM August 16, 2021

A small seaside town's fortunes could soon be "turned around" as regeneration plans have been revealed to revamp a burned-down hotel.

The derelict site is earmarked to become a car park, public toilets and events space in Dovercourt near Harwich after the site was demolished.

Mary Newton, TDC cabinet member for business and economic growth thinks this is the first step towards transforming Dovercourt. - Credit: Tendring District Council

Tendring District Council wants to make former Starlings garage and Queens Head Hotel, which burnt down in August 2011, a new public space in the town between Milton Road and Orwell Road.

The proposals include a 51-space car park, public toilets, and hard and soft landscaping.

Its event space could provide capacity in the town centre for one-off events such as a Christmas market or travelling fair.

The car park is also set to replace the adjacent Milton Road car park, with work on-going to find out what to do with this site.

Councillor Mary Newton, TDC cabinet member for business and economic growth, said: "We hope to bring the regeneration of Dovercourt's old [Warner] Holiday Camp [area] forward with this strong starting site.

"It will turn around the town and is the first start towards the regeneration of Dovercourt."

How the Dovercourt space could look - Credit: TDC

TDC bought and cleared the Starlings site at the end of last year after complex negotiations.

Its design team developed the proposals and will manage the construction process through to completion.

Mrs Newton added: “These proposals have been carefully worked up, in line with our overall vision for Dovercourt and taking on board comments made at the consultation.

“I am pleased that the project has progressed to the planning stage and would encourage people to look at and comment on the plans so that Committee can take everything into consideration when determining the application.

Panels, known as hoardings, have been installed around the site to tidy up the area, and the fencing will soon have information boards installed detailing the plans for passers-bys.

Queens Head Hotel being demolished in Dovercourt - Credit: Andrew Partridge/Archant

Work is expected to start on site at the end of the year if the plans are approved.

Find out more about the proposals and comment on the planning application by visiting TDC’s Planning Portal at tendringdc.gov.uk/planning/planning-applications and using reference number 21/01145/FUL.