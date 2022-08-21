News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

'What's next for Stowmarket' exhibition to be held next month

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 AM August 21, 2022
Sports pavilion at the proposed wellbeing hub in Stowmarket

The exhibition will showcase developments such as the plans for a new sport, leisure, education, wellbeing and leisure hub in the town. - Credit: Saunders Boston Architects/Mid Suffolk Council

Residents of Stowmarket are being invited to an exhibition showcasing the town's future.

Projects and developments like the proposal for the sport, leisure, education, wellbeing and leisure hub on land surrounding Stowmarket High school will be on show, as will an update on Gateway 14.

Town mayor Barry Salmon said: “The What’s Next for Stowmarket event is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about some of the projects that will have a positive impact on the town.

"The exhibition is free and open to all, and I hope that anyone who lives or works in Stowmarket will find the exhibition useful and share their views as the plans take shape.”

The event will also give residents the opportunity to talk to people involved with the projects and developments and provide feedback.

It will be held at the John Peel centre on Thursday September 22 (5pm-7pm), Friday September 23 (9am-1.30pm) and Saturday September 24 (9am – 3pm).

Further information about the event can be found on the council's website.

An overview of the proposed provision of sport, leisure and wellbeing facilities at the new hub in Stowmarket.

An overview of the proposed provision of sport, leisure and wellbeing facilities at the new hub in Stowmarket. - Credit: Saunders Boston Architects / Mid Suffolk Council

Planning and Development
Mid Suffolk Council
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

This lorry carrying a mobile home was stopped on the A14 at Newmarket this morning

A14

Lorry carrying mobile home stopped on A14 in Suffolk for being too wide

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
North Essex Heritage Director David Balcombe, Will Quince MP and Tony Calladine and Domenico d’Alessandro

Heritage

Victorian water tower set to become restaurant

Dolly Carter

person
A road in Halstead has become flooded after extreme rainfall

Town centre road closed after becoming flooded in torrential rain

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A landlord has been fined £23,000 in Clacton

Landlord fined £23k over 'dangerous' electrics and broken toilets at homes

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon