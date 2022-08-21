'What's next for Stowmarket' exhibition to be held next month

The exhibition will showcase developments such as the plans for a new sport, leisure, education, wellbeing and leisure hub in the town. - Credit: Saunders Boston Architects/Mid Suffolk Council

Residents of Stowmarket are being invited to an exhibition showcasing the town's future.

Projects and developments like the proposal for the sport, leisure, education, wellbeing and leisure hub on land surrounding Stowmarket High school will be on show, as will an update on Gateway 14.

Town mayor Barry Salmon said: “The What’s Next for Stowmarket event is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about some of the projects that will have a positive impact on the town.

"The exhibition is free and open to all, and I hope that anyone who lives or works in Stowmarket will find the exhibition useful and share their views as the plans take shape.”

The event will also give residents the opportunity to talk to people involved with the projects and developments and provide feedback.

It will be held at the John Peel centre on Thursday September 22 (5pm-7pm), Friday September 23 (9am-1.30pm) and Saturday September 24 (9am – 3pm).

Further information about the event can be found on the council's website.