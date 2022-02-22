All councillor surgeries aim for 'greater democracy'

Cllr Caroline Page who will be holding all councillor surgeries - Credit: Archant

Councillors from different authorities will soon be holding joint surgeries to make it easier for them to deal with enquiries from the public.

Woodbridge town councillor Caroline Page will be holding surgeries with councillors from the three tiers of local government- town, district and county councils.

The aim is to ensure that if a query is not the responsibility of one authority, it could fall within the remit of another councillor present.

The main idea says those involved is to "achieve greater local democracy".

The surgeries will be taking place in a gazebo next to M&Co in The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge with the next two sessions being on 19 March and 16 April.

Constituents wishing to discuss matters in private can make an appointment on the spot for a more appropriate venue.