News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

All councillor surgeries aim for 'greater democracy'

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:30 AM February 22, 2022
Cllr Caroline Page next to the new pods Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cllr Caroline Page who will be holding all councillor surgeries - Credit: Archant

Councillors from different authorities will soon be holding joint surgeries to make it easier for them to deal with enquiries from the public. 

Woodbridge town councillor Caroline Page will be holding surgeries with councillors from the three tiers of local government- town, district and county councils. 

The aim is to ensure that if a query is not the responsibility of one authority, it could fall within the remit of another councillor present. 

The main idea says those involved is to "achieve greater local democracy". 

The surgeries will be taking place in a gazebo next to M&Co in The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge with the next two sessions being on 19 March and 16 April. 

Constituents wishing to discuss matters in private can make an appointment on the spot for a more appropriate venue. 

Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Suffolk is preparing for Storm Franklin just two days after Storm Eunice

Suffolk Weather

Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police have put a cordon in place in Sudbury town centre

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Person in hospital after being attacked in Sudbury town centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson fires Town into an early lead.

Ipswich Town vs Burton Albion

Matchday Recap: Town see off Burton at Portman Road

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed the westbound carriageway of the A14 as a tree is falling in the road

A14

A14 reopened after tree at risk of falling on road

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon