Published: 7:30 AM May 6, 2021

Families in Woodbridge are calling on the county council to reduce speed limits in one of the town's roads before someone gets hurt.

Plans for a 20mph speed limit through parts of Woodbridge have been in the pipeline for some time, having been proposed by the then county councillor for Woodbridge Caroline Page*.

However, they have yet to be approved formally by Suffolk County Council, leading to frustration from residents who have now set up a petition.

The petition, which has so far been signed by over 200 people, calls on the county council to change the speed limit in Burkitt Road which is close to a number of the town's schools including St Mary's Primary School, Woodbridge School and Farlingaye High School.

A petition is calling on councillors to reduce the speed limit on Burkitt Road to 20MPH - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It states that current methods to curb speed close to the school, including a "Twenty’s Plenty" sign and a School Safety Zone sign are not properly adhered to by drivers who use the road as a rat run through Woodbridge from the A12.

The petition was set up by Woodbridge mum Isla McMillan, whose son attends the playgroup at St Mary's.

Ms McMillan has previously lived in London and said despite living in the capital she was still shocked by the speed at which cars travelled down the road.

You may also want to watch:

"I've been nearly knocked off my bike twice," said Ms McMillan.

"My son was in the back, it was really scary."

Ms McMillan said it was frustrating how long the plans had been circulating for.

"It beggars belief, it's been going on for so long," said Ms McMillan.

She said she understood the difficulties that would have been caused to the project by Covid but said that Burkitt Road had a narrow pavement which was difficult to walk down in a socially distant way.

"I appreciate that it costs money," said Ms McMillan.

"It doesn't have to be an expensive sign."

She said she remained concerned about what could happen if no work was done to reduce speed.

"The traffic situation is so bad that it's only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured on this road," said Ms McMillan.

Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Highways were contacted for comment regarding the road.

*Ms Page is up for election on Thursday, May 6 against Robin Sanders.