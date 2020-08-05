Suffolk plans own test-and-trace system – as figures reveal dozens are not being contacted

Suffolk is set to start its own test and trace system Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Suffolk looks set to roll out its own test-and-trace system which public health chiefs say could operate independently of the government’s national scheme if required, we can reveal.

Cllr Helen Armitage Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Cllr Helen Armitage Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest contact tracing figures for the county, up to July 24, show that 131 (39%) of the 342 people identified as contacts of confirmed cases had not been followed up. At 61%, Suffolk’s success rate for ‘completing’ contacts – contacting, registering and giving advice – is higher than the national average of 54%.

But Suffolk County Council’s public health team is now looking to develop a new system, which would work alongside the national scheme and use local knowledge to narrow the gap even further.

“The level of Covid-19 in Suffolk is still relatively low, therefore we are looking to work with Public Health England to implement a local approach to contact tracing, building on the national system,” SCC bosses said.

“The contact-and-trace system being developed in Suffolk will have the flexibility to complement the national system and take on a standalone role, if that is required.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19). Photo: PA Video/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19). Photo: PA Video/PA Wire

Under the proposed model, SCC would be able to employ local knowledge to follow up with contacts not reached by the national scheme.

Senior staff who will be responsible for delivering a new test-and-trace system in the county have already been recruited, SCC chiefs added, with additional roles set to be advertised throughout August and September.

The proposals, which will need to be finalised by Public Health England, come amid growing frustrations elsewhere over the effectiveness of the government’s national NHS test-and-trace system.

Yesterday Blackburn with Darwen, one of England’s worst-hit areas for infection rates, announced it would be setting up its own test-and-trace system.

Dominic Harrison, the council’s public health director, expressed fears that the Government’s scheme – which uses more than 20,000 tracers – was “simply not tracing enough contacts and cases fast enough”.

Helen Armitage, SCC’s Labour group spokeswoman for health, claimed the national tracing system has emerged as being far from “world-beating”, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed it.

Backing SCC’s bid for a local system, she added: “Forty percent of contacts not being reached in Suffolk is totally unacceptable.

“Until we get a working vaccine, an effective contact tracing system is essential to control local outbreaks.”

A Government spokeswoman said 218,000 people have so far been reached by the NHS test and trace programme, with 75% of contacts reached last week.

Bosses said they have been engaging positively with SCC’s public health team.

She added: “Our priority is to curb the spread of this virus and save lives, and local action to tackle outbreaks and keep people safe is a crucial part of the national service.

“We continue to work closely with all local authorities and are providing targeted, additional support where needed.”

