How busy was Suffolk's coast on first weekend of lockdown 3?

Holly Hume

Published: 3:54 PM January 10, 2021   
Aldeburgh during the first weekend of lockdown 3

The seafront was almost completely deserted at Aldeburgh as freezing weather continues to grip Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People appeared to stay away from Suffolk beauty spots on the first weekend of the third national coronavirus lockdown.

However, while there has been debate nationally about police cracking down on people straying too far from their homes, the chilly temperatures might also have had something to do with it.

The new restrictions appear to suggest you are only allowed to exercise within your local area, defined as the town, village or part of the city you live in.

Community leaders on the Suffolk coast have repeatedly voiced concerns that people were travelling out of their local area to exercise along the seafronts at Aldeburgh and Southwold.

Aldeburgh during the first weekend of lockdown

Just a few walkers were visible on the seafront on Sunday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

However, with just a few people out for their daily exercise and running essential errands, the beachfront at Aldeburgh was mostly empty.

Aldeburgh boating pond during the first weekend of lockdown 3

The usually busy boating pond was being used by just a few people in the popular seaside town - Credit: Charlotte Bond

This may be a sign the new lockdown is being taken more seriously in Suffolk, despite national headlines about people being arrested for breaches of Covid regulations — such as two women in Derbyshire fined £200 for meeting five miles from home with hot drinks in hand.

Their fines are now being reviewed.

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said he backed police officers enforcing the rules. 

Aldeburgh during the first weekend of lockdown 3

Local residents running errands were the only people out on the town streets - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Aldeburgh during the first weekend of lockdown

Civil enforcement officers were out and about keeping an eye on the chilly streets - Credit: Charlotte Bond


