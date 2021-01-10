How busy was Suffolk's coast on first weekend of lockdown 3?
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
People appeared to stay away from Suffolk beauty spots on the first weekend of the third national coronavirus lockdown.
However, while there has been debate nationally about police cracking down on people straying too far from their homes, the chilly temperatures might also have had something to do with it.
The new restrictions appear to suggest you are only allowed to exercise within your local area, defined as the town, village or part of the city you live in.
Community leaders on the Suffolk coast have repeatedly voiced concerns that people were travelling out of their local area to exercise along the seafronts at Aldeburgh and Southwold.
However, with just a few people out for their daily exercise and running essential errands, the beachfront at Aldeburgh was mostly empty.
This may be a sign the new lockdown is being taken more seriously in Suffolk, despite national headlines about people being arrested for breaches of Covid regulations — such as two women in Derbyshire fined £200 for meeting five miles from home with hot drinks in hand.
You may also want to watch:
Their fines are now being reviewed.
Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said he backed police officers enforcing the rules.
Most Read
- 1 Where are Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots?
- 2 First look at plans for new 1,300-home estate
- 3 More than 11,000 Covid infections in seven days as rates continue to rise across the region
- 4 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-2 home loss to Swindon
- 5 Ipswich Town 2-3 Swindon Town: Lambert's men begin 2021 with home loss
- 6 New camping site could bring holiday trade to village
- 7 Explained – rules on support bubbles in lockdown 3
- 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-2 loss to Swindon Town
- 9 'It wasn't good enough' - Taylor on 3-2 home loss to lowly Swindon
- 10 Former Suffolk student makes name for himself modelling for Prada and Valentino