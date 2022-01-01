Baby joy! The lockdown babies born July to September

Gallery

We asked you to show us your lockdown baby, and you responded in droves.

Myles Paul Divers was born on July 3. - Credit: Family of Myles Paul Divers

Becoming a new parent during the pandemic has been a daunting and isolating experience for many.

Autumn Ajala-Diebelius was born on September 1. - Credit: Family of Autumn Ajala-Diebelius

Whether you've missed out on the support of your friends and family, the reassurance of comparing notes with other parents, or you fear your child may have been affected from a lack of socialisation, there have been experiences new parents have been denied throughout this challenging period.

Emily Wright was born on July 5 - Credit: Family of Emily Wright

July saw the landscape looking a little more hopeful, as July 19 marked 'Freedom Day' in the UK, with a lifting of most legal limitations on social contact. Many families surely enjoyed a joyful reunion during this time, and were finally able to meet their newest additions.

Arlo James le Sauvage was born on July 6. - Credit: Family of Arlo James le Sauvage

Many new arrivals were welcomed this summer as well, and so without further ado, we would like to introduce the lockdown babies born in Suffolk between July and September.

Iris Bowers was born on July 10 - Credit: Family of Iris Bowers

Arthur Thompson was born on July 13. - Credit: Family of Arthur Thompson

Stay tuned for our final instalment, the babies born October to December.

Harley Claude Lewis was born on July 16 - Credit: Family of Harley Claude Lewis

Ada Dorothy Johnson was born on July 17 - Credit: Family of Ada Dorothy Johnson

Blake Canham was born on July 21. - Credit: Family of Blake Canham

Alfie-James Lane was born on July 23. - Credit: Family of Alfie-James Lane

Delilah Rose King was born on July 23. - Credit: Family of Delilah Rose King

Lilliana Valley Gibbs was born on July 29. - Credit: Family of Lilliana Valley Gibbs

Benjamin Russell was born on July 29. - Credit: Family of Benjamin Russell.

Riley Josiah Clarke was born on August 5. - Credit: Family of Riley Josiah Clarke

Alice Isabella Christine Anthony was born on August 5. - Credit: Family of Alice Isabella Christine Anthony

Luna Isobel Moore was born on August 5 - Credit: Family of Luna Isobel Moore

Isabella Rose Mockett was born on August 11 - Credit: Family of Isabella Rose Mockett

Archie Offord was born on August 12 - Credit: Family of Archie Offord

Leo Brookes was born on August 16 - Credit: Family of Leo Brookes

Rosalie Martin was born on August 19 - Credit: Rosalie Martin was born on August 19

Teddie Nigel Boggis was born on August 29 - Credit: Family of Teddie Nigel Boggis

Romeo Reign Knights was born on September 7 - Credit: Family of Romeo Reign Knights

Rosie Lucy Allerton was born on September 13 - Credit: Family of Rosie Lucy Allerton

