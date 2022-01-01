Gallery
Baby joy! The lockdown babies born July to September
- Credit: Family of Elvira Louise Maud Adamson
We asked you to show us your lockdown baby, and you responded in droves.
Becoming a new parent during the pandemic has been a daunting and isolating experience for many.
Whether you've missed out on the support of your friends and family, the reassurance of comparing notes with other parents, or you fear your child may have been affected from a lack of socialisation, there have been experiences new parents have been denied throughout this challenging period.
July saw the landscape looking a little more hopeful, as July 19 marked 'Freedom Day' in the UK, with a lifting of most legal limitations on social contact. Many families surely enjoyed a joyful reunion during this time, and were finally able to meet their newest additions.
Many new arrivals were welcomed this summer as well, and so without further ado, we would like to introduce the lockdown babies born in Suffolk between July and September.
Stay tuned for our final instalment, the babies born October to December.
Most Read
- 1 Major changes ahead for household bin collections in Suffolk
- 2 What Ipswich Town's January transfer window 'reshuffle' could look like
- 3 Firefighters to 'remain throughout the night' to battle large industrial unit blaze
- 4 CCTV released as woman left with life-changing injuries after assault
- 5 Who made the 2022 New Year's Honours list from Suffolk?
- 6 Woman dies following medical emergency on A12
- 7 Owners object to moving as new sites revealed for prom beach huts
- 8 Driving ban for 81-year-old woman stopped on Christmas Eve
- 9 Our Suffolk heroes in the 2022 New Year's Honours list
- 10 Suffolk restaurant boss demands support from government