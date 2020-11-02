East Anglia’s MPs back second lockdown in bid to bring down covid figures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be able to count on the support of the vast majority of East Anglian MPs in the vote on bringing in a new lockdown in the House of Commons on Wednesday in the new front against coronavirus.

Mr Johnson was already expected to win the vote clearly because it will not be opposed by the Labour opposition – but there is some concern among his own backbenchers and some have said they plan to rebel.

However that rebellion may not include many East Anglian MPs who have been invited to briefings by government officials to explain the four-week lockdown which is due to run from Thursday until December 2.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter was one of a number of Members with a medical background who was given a briefing over the weekend. He said: “There was a real hope that areas like this where the infection rates have not been as high could have avoided this, but it is clear that cases are rising here as well and action has to be taken to protect the NHS.

“I have spoke to (hospital boss) Nick Hulme and at present Ipswich Hospital is able to cope – but we have to make sure that it is not overwhelmed by increasing demand from covid patients.”

Dr Poulter said he felt the wet weather in October that had encouraged people to meet indoors rather than outside – and it is much easier for the virus to spread indoors.

North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin told the House of Commons: “Can I thank the Prime Minister for the bitter medicine he has had to deliver over the last few days and can I assure him I will support his measures because nobody has put forward a viable immediate alternative that would avoid the overwhelming of the NHS.”

But he said the government needed to strengthen public confidence in the battle against covid and called for a clear pathway of how we could live with the disease through a combination of vaccines and testing. He also called for a change to the leadership of the test, track and trace regime.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge, who is also an aide to Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “I know how desperate the Prime Minister was to avoid a second lockdown and stick with the regional strategy – but in the end the figures were rising too fast and this has had to happen.”