E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Absolutely disgusting’ – Investigation launched after video shows cows given alcohol in Dedham

PUBLISHED: 11:19 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 14 May 2020

Essex Police is investigating an incident of anti-social behaviour and a breach of lockdown in Dedham. (Stock photo) Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Essex Police is investigating an incident of anti-social behaviour and a breach of lockdown in Dedham. (Stock photo) Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Essex Police is investigating an incident of anti-social behaviour and a breach of lockdown in Dedham after a group of men were seen feeding cows alcohol and causing them distress.

The incident took place on Wednesday, May 6, when passers-by allegedly spotted a group of young men giving cows beer along the River Stour and causing them to be distressed.

A video was later posted on social media, with residents calling the behaviour “absolutely disgusting” and “pathetic”.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We received a report of anti-social behaviour and a breach of the current government guidance in relation to social distancing on Mill Lane in Dedham around 2pm, on Wednesday May 6. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The RSPCA were also made aware of the incident after the video caused uproar with local residents.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “Animals should always be treated with respect and people should not behave towards them in a way that risks distress or harm.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident we would urge them to call the RSPCA in confidence on 0300 1234 999.”

A Dedham resident, who saw the video on social media and reported the incident to police, said she was “disappointed that some individuals would consider such behaviour acceptable”.

She said: “It is a great shame that a small minority of people who visit our beautiful village are intent on spoiling it for the majority of others.

“We are blessed with stunning countryside in Dedham, of which these cows form part of that, but if some people continue to disrespect it, there will eventually be nothing left for anyone else to enjoy.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Chinook helicopters spotted over skies of Suffolk

The Chinook helicopters, based at RAF Benson, were seen over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: LEANNE SIMONS

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Chinook helicopters spotted over skies of Suffolk

The Chinook helicopters, based at RAF Benson, were seen over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: LEANNE SIMONS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘The momentum changed from there’ - Stewart’s Ipswich career truly took off at the Reebok

Ipswich Town's Marcus Stewart scoring against Bolton in the playoff first leg in May 2000. Picture: ARCHANT

Stay alert to wildlife as you rediscover the countryside

Garden owners are being encouraged to keep an eye on hedgehogs in a project called Hedgehogs After Dark. Picture: GETTY

Volunteers reach 1,000 deliveries of food and prescriptions to vulnerable residents in Halesworth

Wendy and her 'pot of joy' - just one of the deliveries carried out by Halesworth Volunteer Centre. Photo: Jo Leverett

Suffolk success as eco handbag takes a bite out of the Big Apple

Maria Costa and Charlotte Bingham -Wallis met aged 16 at Sudbury Upper School in Suffolk. Picture: FROM BELO
Drive 24