‘Absolutely disgusting’ – Investigation launched after video shows cows given alcohol in Dedham

Essex Police is investigating an incident of anti-social behaviour and a breach of lockdown in Dedham. (Stock photo) Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Essex Police is investigating an incident of anti-social behaviour and a breach of lockdown in Dedham after a group of men were seen feeding cows alcohol and causing them distress.

The incident took place on Wednesday, May 6, when passers-by allegedly spotted a group of young men giving cows beer along the River Stour and causing them to be distressed.

A video was later posted on social media, with residents calling the behaviour “absolutely disgusting” and “pathetic”.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We received a report of anti-social behaviour and a breach of the current government guidance in relation to social distancing on Mill Lane in Dedham around 2pm, on Wednesday May 6. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The RSPCA were also made aware of the incident after the video caused uproar with local residents.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “Animals should always be treated with respect and people should not behave towards them in a way that risks distress or harm.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident we would urge them to call the RSPCA in confidence on 0300 1234 999.”

A Dedham resident, who saw the video on social media and reported the incident to police, said she was “disappointed that some individuals would consider such behaviour acceptable”.

She said: “It is a great shame that a small minority of people who visit our beautiful village are intent on spoiling it for the majority of others.

“We are blessed with stunning countryside in Dedham, of which these cows form part of that, but if some people continue to disrespect it, there will eventually be nothing left for anyone else to enjoy.”