Published: 12:55 PM March 29, 2021

Matt Hancock will be returning to his home in Suffolk on Easter Sunday, but reminded people no overnight stays are allowed. - Credit: PA

Matt Hancock will return to Suffolk on Easter Sunday to see friends and family for the first time since November, as he urged people to follow the rules over the bank holiday weekend.

The West Suffolk MP and health secretary told ITV's This Morning people should aim to minimise travel and should not be staying anywhere overnight, but could travel in England to see family and friends.

The new guidance, which comes into force today, means people can meet as a group of six outdoors and in private gardens, with the "stay at home" order dropped in time for the Easter weekend.

"We're saying that you should minimise travel but if you want to travel to see friends and family then that is absolutely fine," Mr Hancock said.

"For instance, I haven't been home to Suffolk since November.

"I'm planning to go this weekend, but only go for the day because there's no overnight stays, but I'm going to go for the day on Easter Sunday."

Mr Hancock said he is going to see friends in Suffolk outdoors, and then return to London again as he is not allowed to stay overnight during this stage of the roadmap out of lockdown.

Asked about his summer holiday plans, he said: "I'm going on holiday in the UK. I can't wait. I love this country, I've had my holiday booked since last year... I'm very confident that we're going to have a great British summer, we're going to have great holidays here, cases are coming right down."

From today it will be easier for families and friends to meet due to the rule of six being introduced outdoors.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts, and open-air swimming pools, will also be allowed to reopen.

This means people will be able to take part in formally organised outdoor sports.

