Hot weather forecast for Easter prompts police chief lockdown warning

PUBLISHED: 15:22 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 09 April 2020

Suffolk police chief constable Steve Jupp has made a plea for people to protect the NHS by staying indoors over Easter weekend Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

LAUREN DE BOISE

A plea to stay indoors during the sunny and warm Easter weekend has been made by Suffolk’s top police officer - amid fears that 24C temperatures could see more people breaking the rules.

People are only allowed to leave their house once a day over the weekend as part of the government’s lockdown rules, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Last weekend police warned that while many adhered to the rules, it received calls over a minority of people potentially putting lives at risk by breaking the guidelines.

In a plea to help support the NHS, Suffolk chief constable Steve Jupp said the constabulary will be out to keep people safe throughout the long Bank Holiday weekend – but reminded people of the “heart-breaking” scenes in hospitals across the country as cases continue to rise.

Mr Jupp said: “We understand how difficult this is, and I again I want to reiterate the importance of why we are doing this.

“Unfortunately last weekend we did see some people who weren’t sticking to the guidance and we had to use enforcement, and in fact – one of individual was arrested by us.

“But we are here to support you, keep you safe and ensure we protect the NHS. It absolutely breaks your heart to see what is happening around the country, when you see the videos of nurses that have just come off the intensive care unit – that really reaffirms why we need to stick to the guidance. Why we need to keep our country safe.

“So please, do what we’ve been doing so well over the last few weekends here in Suffolk.”

Mr Jupp also thanked the public for their messages of support, for joining in on the weekly claps on Thursdays and for the masses of children’s drawings sent in to their headquarters.

Mr Jupp’s message comes in part as the constabulary fears families may come together as they traditionally would over the holiday – while the high temperatures could further encourage more to unnecessarily leave their homes.

Forecaster Fred Best, from East Anglian-based Weatherquest, said: “Friday is going to be a similar day to earlier on in the week, dry with plenty of sunshine and reaching up to 21C in western parts of the county.

“On Saturday we could see temperatures rise up to 24C although there is the chance of showers in the afternoon. It is a similar situation for Sunday, but it will be slightly cooler around 18C to 19C.

“Monday looks set to be a much cooler day, with strong north-easterly winds and highs of 13C or 14C.”

