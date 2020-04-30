E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Revealed: Number of lockdown fines issued in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 05:30 01 May 2020

Suffolk police have issued 187 fines during the first month of lockdown. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk police have issued 187 fines during the first month of lockdown. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

Nearly 200 people in Suffolk have been fined for flouting lockdown rules during the past month.

New data has shown that police in the county issued a total of 187 fines between Friday, March 27 and Monday, April 27 to those caught breaking the rules of lockdown. This is more than 20 other police forces across the country and nearly twice as many as the county of Essex. Meanwhile, Norfolk police issued 227. Chief Constable of Suffolk Constabulary Steve Jupp has thanked the vast majority of the public who he says have abided by Covid-19 restrictions. However, he said: “Sadly, there has been a minority who have not. In some of those cases officers have been left with no choice but to issue fixed penalty notices in line with the new legislation.

MORE: All the latest news on coronavirus in Suffolk “Our approach has remained consistent throughout. We will continue to engage, educate and encourage people to comply. “However, we have always said we would use enforcement if we were left with no other option. “Our priority is to protect the people of Suffolk. That includes those who may put themselves and others - including my officers - at risk by not taking notice of the Government’s instructions.” Mr Jupp has asked people to continue to stay home and stay safe to protect the NHS, while acknowledging the difficulties of the situation which many people are facing. He also reassured the public, saying: “We are still here for you. We are still out in our communities, fighting crime, protecting victims and tackling anti-social behaviour.”

