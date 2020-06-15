E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Perfect pruning and pondside views – did you make it into today’s Lockdown Garden gallery?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 10 June 2020

Francis Leeks' garden measuring in at roughly 288sq metres Picture: FRANCIS LEEKS

Francis Leeks' garden measuring in at roughly 288sq metres Picture: FRANCIS LEEKS

FRANCIS LEEKS

Suffolk’s gardeners have sent us another incredible selection of green spaces for our Lockdown garden competition.

Jane Popham's garden measuring in at roughly 40x12 metres Picture: JANE POPHAMJane Popham's garden measuring in at roughly 40x12 metres Picture: JANE POPHAM

The time and energy dedicated to every aspect of our entries is clear to see, with carefully curated collections of potted plants competing against perfectly prunes bushes for a chance to win hundreds of pounds in gardening vouchers.

The care and attention is plain to see in Francis Leeks’ garden, with ornaments carefully arranged around a pristine mowed lawn.

Neil and Saide Watts made the most of last week’s sunshine to get a glorious photo of their garden and their topiary handiwork.

Opting for a more personal look, gardeners Nigel Hunt and Jane Popham have filled their spaces with a huge variety of plants to attract a swathe of insects and wildlife, along with ponds for tadpoles soon to become frogs.

Neil & Sadie Watts' garden measuring in at roughly over 150sq metres Picture: NEIL & SADIE WATTSNeil & Sadie Watts' garden measuring in at roughly over 150sq metres Picture: NEIL & SADIE WATTS

Tucked alongside his cobbled path, Ross Harrison has opted for a hammock in a garden bursting with colour and greenery.

And Suzie and Richard Carr have shared a picture of their waterside garden seating, two wooden chairs looking over their pond as the sun begins to dip in the sky.

Feeling inspired to enter? The prizes are:

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

Patricia Kemble's garden measuring in at roughly 100sq metres Picture: PATRICIA KEMBLEPatricia Kemble's garden measuring in at roughly 100sq metres Picture: PATRICIA KEMBLE

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Ross Harrison's garden measuring in at roughly 13x5 metres Picture: ROSS HARRISONRoss Harrison's garden measuring in at roughly 13x5 metres Picture: ROSS HARRISON

Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

