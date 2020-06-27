Last chance to see the gardens you’ve transformed in lockdown

David Peek's garden is about half an acre in size. Picture: DAVID PEEK David R Peek Photography

Here are the final entries in our incredibly popular lockdown gardens competition - and we’ve saved some of the best until last.

James Hardy's garden is roughly 400sq m. Picture: JAMES HARDY James Hardy's garden is roughly 400sq m. Picture: JAMES HARDY

With the coronavirus restrictions leaving people with more time to tend to their back yards, we invited you to send in pictures of how you had spruced up your gardens during the lockdown.

The warm and sunny weather encouraged many of you to get out there and recreate your gardens.

Mark Kitson's 100sq m garden. Picture: MARK KITSON Mark Kitson's 100sq m garden. Picture: MARK KITSON

And what amazing results - dozens of photos have been sent to the EADT and Star showing an array of colourful plants, comfy seating areas and even some water features.

After the competition closed for submissions on June 15, we published pictures until June 20.

Paul Day's garden. Picture: PAUL DAY Paul Day's garden. Picture: PAUL DAY

However, there were so many beautiful last-minute ones we had to share with you.

David Peek’s garden has lots of colourful flowers, while it seems there is plenty growing in James Hardy’s 400sq m garden - which has two greenhouses.

Kathy Gow's garden. Picture: KATHY GOW Kathy Gow's garden. Picture: KATHY GOW

Paul Day’s garden has so many eye-catching floral displays and a water feature, while Sophie Orme’s garden has a very snug looking outdoor sofa for enjoying the sunshine.

Enjoy Gardening More head gardener Peter McDermott is currently judging the hundreds of entries, analysing, assessing and awarding marks before deciding who takes away the prizes. The winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6.

Anne and Steve Green sent in this picture of their garden. Picture: ANNE AND STEVE GREEN Anne and Steve Green sent in this picture of their garden. Picture: ANNE AND STEVE GREEN

Prizes to be awarded are:

■ £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Barry and Rosemary Quinton's garden is roughly 570sq m in size. Picture: BARRY & ROSEMARY QUINTON Barry and Rosemary Quinton's garden is roughly 570sq m in size. Picture: BARRY & ROSEMARY QUINTON

■ £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

■ £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

Colin and Julia Bowen sent this photo of their garden. Picture: COLIN AND JULIA BOWEN Colin and Julia Bowen sent this photo of their garden. Picture: COLIN AND JULIA BOWEN

Jill and Ron Johnson's garden. Picture: JILL AND RON JOHNSON Jill and Ron Johnson's garden. Picture: JILL AND RON JOHNSON

Sophie Ormes' garden is roughly 50sq m. Picture: SOPHIE ORMES Sophie Ormes' garden is roughly 50sq m. Picture: SOPHIE ORMES

