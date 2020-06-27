E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Last chance to see the gardens you’ve transformed in lockdown

27 June, 2020 - 11:03
David Peek's garden is about half an acre in size. Picture: DAVID PEEK

David Peek's garden is about half an acre in size. Picture: DAVID PEEK

David R Peek Photography

Here are the final entries in our incredibly popular lockdown gardens competition - and we’ve saved some of the best until last.

James Hardy's garden is roughly 400sq m. Picture: JAMES HARDYJames Hardy's garden is roughly 400sq m. Picture: JAMES HARDY

With the coronavirus restrictions leaving people with more time to tend to their back yards, we invited you to send in pictures of how you had spruced up your gardens during the lockdown.

The warm and sunny weather encouraged many of you to get out there and recreate your gardens.

Mark Kitson's 100sq m garden. Picture: MARK KITSONMark Kitson's 100sq m garden. Picture: MARK KITSON

And what amazing results - dozens of photos have been sent to the EADT and Star showing an array of colourful plants, comfy seating areas and even some water features.

After the competition closed for submissions on June 15, we published pictures until June 20.

Paul Day's garden. Picture: PAUL DAYPaul Day's garden. Picture: PAUL DAY

However, there were so many beautiful last-minute ones we had to share with you.

David Peek’s garden has lots of colourful flowers, while it seems there is plenty growing in James Hardy’s 400sq m garden - which has two greenhouses.

Kathy Gow's garden. Picture: KATHY GOWKathy Gow's garden. Picture: KATHY GOW

Paul Day’s garden has so many eye-catching floral displays and a water feature, while Sophie Orme’s garden has a very snug looking outdoor sofa for enjoying the sunshine.

Enjoy Gardening More head gardener Peter McDermott is currently judging the hundreds of entries, analysing, assessing and awarding marks before deciding who takes away the prizes. The winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6.

Anne and Steve Green sent in this picture of their garden. Picture: ANNE AND STEVE GREENAnne and Steve Green sent in this picture of their garden. Picture: ANNE AND STEVE GREEN

Prizes to be awarded are:

■ £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Barry and Rosemary Quinton's garden is roughly 570sq m in size. Picture: BARRY & ROSEMARY QUINTONBarry and Rosemary Quinton's garden is roughly 570sq m in size. Picture: BARRY & ROSEMARY QUINTON

■ £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

■ £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

Colin and Julia Bowen sent this photo of their garden. Picture: COLIN AND JULIA BOWENColin and Julia Bowen sent this photo of their garden. Picture: COLIN AND JULIA BOWEN

Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data provided for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

Jill and Ron Johnson's garden. Picture: JILL AND RON JOHNSONJill and Ron Johnson's garden. Picture: JILL AND RON JOHNSON

Sophie Ormes' garden is roughly 50sq m. Picture: SOPHIE ORMESSophie Ormes' garden is roughly 50sq m. Picture: SOPHIE ORMES

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

