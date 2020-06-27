Last chance to see the gardens you’ve transformed in lockdown
Here are the final entries in our incredibly popular lockdown gardens competition - and we’ve saved some of the best until last.
With the coronavirus restrictions leaving people with more time to tend to their back yards, we invited you to send in pictures of how you had spruced up your gardens during the lockdown.
The warm and sunny weather encouraged many of you to get out there and recreate your gardens.
And what amazing results - dozens of photos have been sent to the EADT and Star showing an array of colourful plants, comfy seating areas and even some water features.
After the competition closed for submissions on June 15, we published pictures until June 20.
However, there were so many beautiful last-minute ones we had to share with you.
David Peek’s garden has lots of colourful flowers, while it seems there is plenty growing in James Hardy’s 400sq m garden - which has two greenhouses.
Paul Day’s garden has so many eye-catching floral displays and a water feature, while Sophie Orme’s garden has a very snug looking outdoor sofa for enjoying the sunshine.
Enjoy Gardening More head gardener Peter McDermott is currently judging the hundreds of entries, analysing, assessing and awarding marks before deciding who takes away the prizes. The winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6.
Prizes to be awarded are:
■ £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
■ £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
■ £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)
Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data provided for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.
