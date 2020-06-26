How you’ve transformed your gardens in lockdown - our final gallery of photos

Akhila Venkitachalam's garden, which is over 150sq m in size. Picture: AKHILA VENKITACHALAM AKHILA VENKITACHALAM

Our popular lockdown garden competition might now be closed - but we had so many fantastic last-minute entries, we just had to share them with you.

The Collings family garden, which measures at roughly 5m x 26m. Picture: COLLINGS FAMILY The Collings family garden, which measures at roughly 5m x 26m. Picture: COLLINGS FAMILY

With the coronavirus restrictions leaving people with more time to tend to their back yards, we invited you to send in pictures of how you had spruced up your gardens during the lockdown.

Helped by the warm and sunny weather, you have certainly been busy - and the results have been fantastic, with the EADT and Star publishing photos of entries up until June 20.

Geoff Robinson's garden Picture: GEOFF ROBINSON Geoff Robinson's garden Picture: GEOFF ROBINSON

The closing date for submissions was on June 15 - but we had so many entries we were unable to show you at the time that seemed too good to waste.

Akhila Venkitachalam’s colourful garden, which is over 150sq m in size, looks perfect for sitting outside in during warm weather - with plenty of lush green grass.

Linda Negus' garden, which is roughly 150sq m. Picture: LINDA NEGUS Linda Negus' garden, which is roughly 150sq m. Picture: LINDA NEGUS

Geoff Robinson has a courtyard with a table and chairs, alongside lots of lovely plants.

And Sandra and Geoff Hindle’s garden has steps up to a courtyard packed with flowers and a shed.

Lynne and Mick Maltby's garden, which is roughly 14m x 11m in size. Picture: LYNNE & MICK MALTBY Lynne and Mick Maltby's garden, which is roughly 14m x 11m in size. Picture: LYNNE & MICK MALTBY

Enjoy Gardening More head gardener Peter McDermott is currently judging the hundreds of entries, analysing, assessing and awarding marks before deciding who takes away the prizes. The winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6.

Prizes to be awarded are:

Marian Gray's 308sq m garden. Picture: MARIAN GRAY Marian Gray's 308sq m garden. Picture: MARIAN GRAY

£200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

£100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Michael Turner's garden Picture: MICHAEL TURNER Michael Turner's garden Picture: MICHAEL TURNER

£50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

Robert Dean's 65m x 10m garden. Picture: ROBERT DEAN Robert Dean's 65m x 10m garden. Picture: ROBERT DEAN

Sandra and Geoff Hindle's garden. Picture: SANDRA AND GEOFF HINDLE Sandra and Geoff Hindle's garden. Picture: SANDRA AND GEOFF HINDLE

