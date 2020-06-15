E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Our little bit of paradise’ - how you’ve transformed your gardens in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:38 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 26 May 2020

Paul Kerridge has worked tirelessly on this garden over the past 10 weeks. Picture: WENDY KERRIDGE

They are described as a “haven” and “little bit of paradise” during difficult times throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

And as even more entries come in for our Best Lockdown Garden competition, these latest images show there are certainly some talented horticulturists out there.

The contest aims to find the top three lockdown gardens in Suffolk and north Essex, with winners receiving hundreds of pounds of gardening vouchers.

Patricia Price’s garden at her home in Combs Ford, near Stowmarket, may only be small, but it has certainly been a very big labour of love.

She has transformed a space that was covered simply by grass turf when she moved into the new-build property less than three years ago into a stunning display of colourful plants - where, as one photo shows, birds are very keen to take a look around.

Karly Chambers and her three daughters - Izzy, Amber and Lola Minchin - have created this fairy garden at their hyome near Bedingfield Green. Picture: KARLY CHAMBERSKarly Chambers and her three daughters - Izzy, Amber and Lola Minchin - have created this fairy garden at their hyome near Bedingfield Green. Picture: KARLY CHAMBERS

A very comfy seating area has also been created to enjoy the outdoor space in warm weather.

“It has been our little bit of paradise during the lockdown and we love it,” she said.

Mandy Kerridge describes her “beautiful garden” as “my haven and place to relax in”.

It something her husband, Paul, has “worked tirelessly” on over the past 10 weeks.

“We have numerous birds visit, butterflies, bees,” she said. “It really is stunning!”

Karly Chambers created a children’s fairy garden at her home, near Bedingfield Green, with her three daughters - Izzy, Amber and Lola Minchin.

“It kept them very busy painting and creating and planning where to put everything and got them out in the garden and off technology too,” said Karly.

The prizes in the competition are: • £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

To enter, send your photographs via email along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020. The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20. Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

